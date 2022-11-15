Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 11 power rankings

Sitting on the top of the mountain looking down at the rest of the NFL is rare territory for the Minnesota Vikings. Fleeting moments like this must be cherished because the tortured fans of the Purple & Gold know that inevitable heartbreak awaits.

But hey, seven straight wins – many of them stolen from the jaws of defeat – is more than enough evidence to say the Vikings know how to get the job done. Are they the best team in the NFL? Their record says there's an argument to be made, but now they have to show they can stay at the top with the proven Chiefs and other charging football powers.

Week 11 power rankings