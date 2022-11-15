Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 11 power rankings
No. 1 for the Vikings? Why not?
Sitting on the top of the mountain looking down at the rest of the NFL is rare territory for the Minnesota Vikings. Fleeting moments like this must be cherished because the tortured fans of the Purple & Gold know that inevitable heartbreak awaits.
But hey, seven straight wins – many of them stolen from the jaws of defeat – is more than enough evidence to say the Vikings know how to get the job done. Are they the best team in the NFL? Their record says there's an argument to be made, but now they have to show they can stay at the top with the proven Chiefs and other charging football powers.
Week 11 power rankings
- Minnesota Vikings (8-1) - Better than KC? We'll never know unless they meet.
- Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) - Lost at home to Buffalo and Minnesota won in Buffalo.
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) - What have you done for me lately?
- Miami Dolphins (7-3) – They're undefeated when Tua starts and finishes a game.
- Buffalo Bills (6-3) - They lost but if Josh Allen plays mistake-free they're elite.
- New York Giants (7-2) - It feels like they'll come back to Earth, but until then...
- Dallas Cowboys (6-3) - In danger of going to 6-4 with the Vikings looming.
- Baltimore Ravens (6-3) - Their schedule looks like they'll be 10-3 in a month.
- Tennessee Titans (6-3) - They're 6-1 since Sept. 19. Big test at Lambeau Thursday.
- New York Jets (6-3) - Entering a gauntlet against the Pats, Bears, Vikings and Bills.
- Seattle Seahawks (6-4) - Bye before Turkey Day and then they get the Raiders, Rams and Panthers. Smells like 9-4.
- San Francisco 49ers (5-4) - Have yet to string together consistently good football.
- Washington Commanders (5-5) - Nearly beat the Vikings and did beat the Eagles.
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) - Figure they'll be really good when Ja'Marr Chase returns.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) - Two straight wins and the defense looks legit again.
- Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) - Copy/paste whatever we said about the 49ers.
- New England Patriots (5-4) - Need to beat the Jets to keep pace in the East.
- Green Bay Packers (4-6) - The 5-game skid is over. Let's see what happens on short rest against the Titans.
- Atlanta Falcons (4-6) - They're lucky to be in the South because they're fading.
- Arizona Cardinals (4-6) - There are few teams in as much disarray, it seems.
- Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) - How this team has four wins is a borderline miracle.
- Chicago Bears (3-7) - No defense, but they're averaging 31 points per game over their last four.
- Cleveland Browns (3-6) - Deshaun Watson returns soon, but they're not good.
- Denver Broncos (3-6) - Still have to play the Ravens, Chiefs (twice) and Chargers.
- Los Angeles Rams (3-6) - Cooper Kupp is injured and just like that the Rams are in the heralded 2023 QB draft sweepstakes.
- Detroit Lions (3-6) - Hey, the won a game.
- Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6) - Joe Burrow gets his revenge this week, right?
- New Orleans Saints (3-7) - Poor Alvin Kamara. He deserves better.
- Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) - Six of seven losses by 8 points or less. Could be worse.
- Carolina Panthers (3-7) - Speaking of worse... Hi, Panthers.
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) - How pissed is Davante Adams that he's in Vegas right now?
- Houston Texas (1-7-1) - Davis Mills has more 300-yard passing games this season (2) than Aaron Rodgers has in his past 15 games (0).
