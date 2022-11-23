Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 12 power rankings

It was just a matter of how far the Vikings were going to drop.

We've knocked them down three spots to No. 4, which is fairly generous considering they were knocked out at home by 37 points. It would've been OK to drop them below the Bills and Dolphins since both teams were missing a lot of key players in those Minnesota victories, namely the Dolphins playing without their starting QB.

The blowout was so bad that it's hard not to wonder if the Ravens and Titans are superior to Minnesota. But it's one loss and they won't drop further until they lose more, so the pressure is on when they go up against Belichick and the Patriots on Thursday night.

Week 12 power rankings