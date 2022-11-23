Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 12 power rankings
It was just a matter of how far the Vikings were going to drop.
Everyone knew the Vikings would drop from the top spot in the power rankings after getting smashed by the Cowboys, it was just a matter of how far.
We've knocked them down three spots to No. 4, which is fairly generous considering they were knocked out at home by 37 points. It would've been OK to drop them below the Bills and Dolphins since both teams were missing a lot of key players in those Minnesota victories, namely the Dolphins playing without their starting QB.
The blowout was so bad that it's hard not to wonder if the Ravens and Titans are superior to Minnesota. But it's one loss and they won't drop further until they lose more, so the pressure is on when they go up against Belichick and the Patriots on Thursday night.
Week 12 power rankings
- (2) Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) - Back on top where they probably belonged the whole time.
- (3) Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) - No panic at Indy but not a convincing win.
- (7) Dallas Cowboys (7-3) - That looked like a Super Bowl-caliber team at Minnesota.
- (1) Minnesota Vikings (8-2) - Losing 40-3 and still fourth? In danger of a free fall if they to the Patriots.
- (5) Buffalo Bills (7-3) - Their streak of 10 straight average to quarters is ended with an impressive second half.
- (4) Miami Dolphins (7-3) – A week off and they're fully charged for the stretch run.
- (8) Baltimore Ravens (7-3) - The schedule screams at least 13 wins for the Ravens.
- (9) Tennessee Titans (7-3) - How good are they? We find out the next two weeks as they face the Bengals and Eagles.
- (12) San Francisco 49ers (6-4) - When they're on a roll, they're extremely tough.
- (14) Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) - The AFC champs finish with an unreal schedule: Titans, Chiefs, Browns, Bucs, Patriots, Bills and Ravens.
- (6) New York Giants (7-3) - Was Sunday's loss to the Lions the start of a free fall?
- (13) Washington Commanders (6-5) - They've won five of six and are proving a very big challenge every week.
- (10) New York Jets (6-4) - It's Zach Wilson's fault but he doesn't know it.
- (11) Seattle Seahawks (6-4) - Should get to 9-4 with Raiders, Rams and Panthers looming.
- (15) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) - Fresh off the bye the Bucs could charge.
- (16) Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) - Dangerous if they make the playoffs.
- (17) New England Patriots (6-4) - Win at Minnesota and everyone will buy in.
- (19) Atlanta Falcons (5-6) - About as average as any team in the NFL.
- (26) Detroit Lions (4-6) - Look at these knee-biters surging after the 1-6 start.
- (21) Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) - Had the Eagles dead to rights and blew it.
- (18) Green Bay Packers (4-7) - They're not good but Christian Watson has a bright future.
- (28) New Orleans Saints (4-7) - They won a game and jumped six spots. That's not a compliment as much as a slap to the teams below them.
- (20) Arizona Cardinals (4-7) - They were bad with Kyler Murray and worse with Colt McCoy.
- (22) Chicago Bears (3-8) - Justin Fields is going to be a problem for a long time.
- (23) Cleveland Browns (3-7) - Deshaun Watson is back but it's too late.
- (31) Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) - Never stop throwing to Davante Adams
- (24) Denver Broncos (3-7) - Russell Wilson is riding the Broncos to his replacement in the NFL Draft.
- (25) Los Angeles Rams (3-7) - No future QB and no first-round picks. Not good.
- (27) Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) - A lot of talent to build around but it's all up to Kenny Pickett living up to his first-round draft slot.
- (29) Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) - Trevor Lawrence has to show he's the long-term plan. How long is the leash is the question.
- (30) Carolina Panthers (3-8) - They can't wait for the NFL Draft.
- (32) Houston Texans (1-8-1) - There's really nothing to say here...
Scroll to Continue