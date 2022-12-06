Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 14 power rankings

The Garoppolo injury may have helped clear the path in the NFC.

Week 13 is in the books and it's on to Week 14 where the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North win a win or tie against the Lions, though they're also scoreboard watching the Eagles and Cowboys in the race for the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Speaking of the Eagles, they're the new No. 1 in our Week 14 power rankings.

Week 14 power rankings