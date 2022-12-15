Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 15 power rankings
All the way up to No. 11 this week are the Detroit Lions.
The Lions are surging, the Vikings are clinging to the edge of a cliff and nobody knows what to make of the 49ers, Ravens and Dolphins. The NFL is really weird this year. Top-heavy, you might say. Let's dig into our Week 15 power rankings...
- (1) Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) - It's starting to feel like it'll be Philly or Dallas in the Super Bowl for the NFC.
- (2) Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) - Not their best against Denver and still scored 30+.
- (3) Dallas Cowboys (10-3) - Red-freaking-hot and getting healthier down the stretch. Scary.
- (6) Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) - The AFC champs are roaring again.
- (5) Buffalo Bills (10-3) - Are people really worried about the Bills' offense? Josh Allen wasn't impressed when asked on Sunday.
- (8) San Francisco 49ers (9-4) - Let's slow the roll on the Brock Purdy bandwagon, but the 'Niners are tough.
- (4) Minnesota Vikings (10-3) - The panic button is about to be pressed.
- (9) Baltimore Ravens (9-4) - If Lamar Jackson is healthy they can beat anyone.
- (7) Miami Dolphins (8-5) - Saturday night in Buffalo in the snow with the AFC East potentially on the line.
- (10) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) - We're going to find out if they can stay hot after the bye.
- (18) Detroit Lions (6-7) - The team nobody wants to face in the playoffs. Not even Philly wants these Lions (38-35 loss to the Eagles in Week 1, remember).
- (12) New York Jets (7-6) - Lost three of four and they could've won those three. 10-3 looks a lot different than 7-6.
- (15) Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) - Justin Herbert showing the league what he does when he has Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Very dangerous team come playoff time.
- (13) Tennessee Titans (7-6) - Losses to the Bengals and Eagles were fine but getting rocked by the Jags? Red flags everywhere.
- (14) Seattle Seahawks (7-6) - About to see what they're made of against the 49ers, Chiefs, Jets and Rams down the stretch.
- (11) New York Giants (7-5-1) - Feels like 7-7-1 is two weeks away with the Commanders and Vikings upcoming (both on the road).
- (16) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) - It's a tough decision putting down an old dog you've loved forever. That's the 2022 Tampa Bay metaphor.
- (17) New England Patriots (7-6) - Can't put a Mac Jones team ahead of a Tom Brady team.
- (19) Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) - That loss to the Baker Mayfield and the Rams probably killed their playoff chances.
- (20) Cleveland Browns (5-8) - Have to win out for any realistic shot to make the playoffs.
- (21) Green Bay Packers (5-8) - Good luck winning out against the Rams, Dolphins, Vikings and Lions.
- (27) Carolina Panthers (5-8) - Won three of four! Not. Dead. Yet.
- (29) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) - Percent chance they upset the Cowboys on Sunday? 10% seem fair? They just beat Baltimore and Tennessee and didn't get killed by the Chiefs...
- (22) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) - Arguably the most boring team in the NFL. The've scored more than 24 points just once all season.
- (23) Atlanta Falcons (5-8) - Enjoy the Desmond Ridder experience for however long it lasts. It starts Sunday at New Orleans.
- (30) Los Angeles Rams (4-9) -
- (24) Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) - The 31st-ranked offense meets the 32nd-ranked defense. Something has to give in Minneapolis on Saturday.
- (25) New Orleans Saints (4-9) - It's time to start killing off teams in the NFC South. Saints vs. Falcons on Sunday is basically a death match.
- (26) Arizona Cardinals (4-9) - So bad that they had to pluck David Blough off the Vikings' practice squad.
- (28) Chicago Bears (3-10) - Weird things happen at Soldier Field but probably not weird enough to upset the Eagles on Sunday.
- (31) Denver Broncos (3-10) - This is the same team that was once 2-1 and a trendy Super Bowl pick.
- (32) Houston Texans (1-11-1) - Only 133 days until the NFL Draft...
