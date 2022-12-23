Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 16 power rankings
We had to move the Vikings up after that epic comeback.
Week 16 is upon us and the Minnesota Vikings are back from the dead and suddenly back in the conversation as one of the teams to beat in the NFL. Of course, that's only true if their defense in the second half against the Colts was the real thing and not just a one-off performance.
We'll find out a lot more Saturday against the New York Giants. Meanwhile, the latest power rankings...
- (1) Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) - They could rest Jalen Hurts the next three weeks and still probably end up as the No. 1 seed.
- (2) Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) - Maybe the Raiders beat then in Week 18, but the Chiefs look destined for 14 wins.
- (4) Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) - Lots of talk about the Bengals being the best in the AFC. Six straight wins is hard to argue with.
- (5) Buffalo Bills (11-3) - Easy to forget that their three losses are by a combined 8 points.
- (3) Dallas Cowboys (10-4) - They struggled with Houston and lost to Jacksonville. Lots of questions for a team that was once red hot.
- (7) Minnesota Vikings (11-3) - If that second half defense is who they really are, then the Vikings are for real. If not, it was a random miracle win over the Colts.
- (6) San Francisco 49ers (10-4) - Is two games of Brock Purdy enough to be convinced they're a Super Bowl contender? Not yet.
- (8) Baltimore Ravens (9-5) - If his receivers could catch, Lamar Jackson's numbers would be so much better.
- (11) Detroit Lions (7-7) - Nobody wants to face the Lions in the playoffs and they could very well find themselves in Minnesota if they get in.
- (9) Miami Dolphins (8-6) - Facing a get-right game against the Packers after consecutive losses to the 49ers, Chargers and Bills.
- (13) Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) - The team nobody wants to play in the AFC.
- (16) New York Giants (8-5-1) - They do not have a convincing win yet this season. Likely going to get rocked in Minnesota.
- (10) Washington Commanders (7-6-1) - Failing to beat the Giants could prove fatal with the 49ers, Browns and Cowboys left on the schedule.
- (23) Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) - Is there any room left on the Trevor Lawrence bandwagon?
- (15) Seattle Seahawks (7-7) - Fading fast with four losses in their last five games and now they have to go to Kansas City.
- (12) New York Jets (7-8) - Best game of the week might be Thursday night between the Jets and Jaguars. Update: They lost so we dropped them.
- (20) Cleveland Browns (6-8) - If they win out they have a legit shot to sneak into the playoffs.
- (14) Tennessee Titans (7-7) - From 7-3 to being in danger of losing the division and missing the playoffs
- (18) New England Patriots (7-7) - The worst lateral in NFL history probably cost them the playoffs.
- (17) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) - Still a team no one wants to face in the postseason, but they're as inconsistent as any team in the league.
- (19) Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) - Throw it to Davante Adams 20 times a game and all will be fine.
- (21) Green Bay Packers (6-8) - Do their playoff hopes come to a screeching halt in Miami this weekend? Probably.
- (24) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) - Mike Tomlin might get this team over .500. Incredible.
- (28) New Orleans Saints (5-9) - It's laughable that they're only one game from first place in the terrible South.
- (22) Carolina Panthers (5-9) - It's laughable that they're only one game from first place in the terrible South.
- (25) Atlanta Falcons (5-9) - It's laughable that they're only one game from first place in the terrible South.
- (27) Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) - Nick Foles is now tasked with playing without Jonathan Taylor and trying to bring the Colts back after the worst collapse in NFL history. Good luck, buddy.
- (30) Chicago Bears (3-11) - The wind chill Saturday is expected to be -25F. Yikes!
- (26) Los Angeles Rams (4-10) - Officially eliminated, all talk will be about their QB situation in 2023.
- (31) Denver Broncos (4-10) - Three more games before Nathaniel Hackett is fired?
- (29) Arizona Cardinals (4-10) - Three more games before Kliff Kingsbury is fired?
- (32) Houston Texans (1-12-1) - Give them credit for playing the Cowboys and Chiefs tough.
