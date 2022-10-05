Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 5 power rankings

Depending on where you get your weekly NFL power rankings, the Minnesota Vikings typically are slotted around 7 or 8 – but as low as 14th – entering Week 5. But how much of those rankings are based on the Vikings being 3-1 compared to how they've actually played on a week-to-week basis.

The same question can be asked about the Packers, who despite losing to Minnesota is ranked No. 4 by most of the NFL "experts." Why? Reputation shouldn't matter in weekly rankings that are supposed to reflect how teams are currently playing.

Based on that simple criteria, I have the Vikings 11th in my Week 5 power rankings.

Kansas City Chiefs – best QB and offense in the league by a mile Buffalo Bills – Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and a great defense Philadelphia Eagles – big-time offense and underrated defense Miami Dolphins – Tua or Teddy, this offense can roll with Hill and Waddle Tampa Bay Buccaneers – no shame in losing to KC and if healthy they beat GB Baltimore Ravens – they'd be 4-0 if the defense just shows up Cincinnati Bengals – defending AFC champs are getting back in the groove San Francisco 49ers – 46 points allowed through four games Los Angeles Rams – champs need to prove it amid a very difficult schedule Dallas Cowboys – Rams and Eagles next two weeks will tell us a lot Minnesota Vikings – offense and pass rush are only going to get better Tennessee Titans – could be 5-2 entering big game against KC in Nov. Los Angeles Chargers – who's betting against Justin Herbert? Green Bay Packers – Aaron Rodgers can't do it by himself Jacksonville Jaguars – hard to put a lot of faith in Trevor Lawrence New York Giants – they're a pesky 3-1 team but still have to beat a good team Atlanta Falcons – they're 2-2 but could very well be 4-0 Cleveland Browns – loss to the Falcons not as bad as first blush Arizona Cardinals – losses to KC and the Rams mean the jury is still out New Orleans Saints – a lofty spot for a 1-3 team, but talent is there Detroit Lions – they can't stop anybody but their offense is legit Seattle Seahawks – Geno Smith has been great and he has weapons Denver Broncos – good defense, but Russell Wilson hasn't been very good New York Jets – road wins in Cleveland and Pittsburgh opened eyes New England Patriots – pesky bunch but not much talent Las Vegas Raiders – likely on their way to 1-4 start with MNF at the Chiefs Pittsburgh Steelers – growing pains await with rookie QB Kenny Pickett Indianapolis Colts – they beat the Chiefs but have totaled 57 points Washington Commanders – the Carson Wentz free fall has begun Houston Texans – tie, loss, loss, loss ... it's gonna be a long year Carolina Panthers – won't be shocked if they lose their next 8 Chicago Bears – sorry, but Justin Fields is not good

The Vikings got smoked in Philadelphia and needed good fortune to beat the Lions and Saints. They needed Dan Campbell to make multiple crazy decisions to win in Week 3 was excellent fortune, and they needed a double-doink to avoid overtime against the Saints who were without five starters, including their top quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

That's not the stuff of champions, but it counts in the standings and that's what's most important in the grand scheme of things. But to move up in the power rankings the Vikings need to look the part.

I have the Rams, 49ers, Bengals, Ravens and Bucs all ahead of the Vikings even though all five are 2-2. I can't put Minnesota ahead of a Rams team that lost to the elite Bills on opening night and then lost to a division rival in San Francisco. They never win there.

The Vikings can't go ahead of the 49ers because they have an elite defense (46 points allowed through four games). What is elite about the Vikings? Nothing at this point.

The Bengals are 2-2 but that's because Joe Burrow, who is a stud QB, had five turnovers in an uncharacteristic Week 1 and then they lost at Dallas. Since then, they've started to hit their stride and they look more like the team that went to the Super Bowl nine months ago.

Think the Vikings would fare well against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens? Let's not even go there after seeing what Jalen Hurts did to them.

And the Bucs were down a ton of offensive weapons in their 14-12 loss to the Packers. That defense had allowed 27 points through three games before running into the Patrick Mahomes buzzsaw on Sunday night. Tampa's defense is elite and they still have Tom Brady running the show.

The Vikings have a lot of work to do to show they belong in the top 10. It starts Sunday when they need to beat a mediocre Bears team without any drama or good fortune.

