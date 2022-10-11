Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 6 power rankings

Where do the Vikings land in this week's power rankings? We've got them 7th heading into Week 6, up four spots from No. 11 last week. Our top three remain the same: Kansas City, Buffalo and Philadelphia.

The Packers dropped from 14 to 17, which feels a lot more accurate than where they sat in most major media rankings last week (4th). NFL.com still has the Packers at No. 8, one spot behind the Vikings.

Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk still has the Packers ahead of the Vikings, rating the Cheeseheads 9th and the Vikings 11th. He writes: "This feels like a house of cards that could be knocked down with the gust from one solid SKOL clap."

That's his opinion. Here's ours (previous week's ranking in parenthesis):

(1) Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) – Down 17-0? No problem for this offense. (2) Buffalo Bills (4-1) – Top spot up for grabs this week against the Chiefs. (3) Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) – 5-0 with Dallas at home this week. (6) Baltimore Ravens (3-2) – Their next four: Giants, Browns, Bucs, Saints. (8) San Francisco 49ers (3-2) – 61 points allowed through five games. (10) Dallas Cowboys (4-1) – Win at Philly Sunday and everyone will believe. (11) Minnesota Vikings (4-1) – How long can they keep finding ways to win? (5) Tampa Bay Bucs (3-2) – Brady leads the NFL in pass attempts, only 1 INT. (13) Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) – Two wins in a row with Justin Herbert on a roll. (16) New York Giants (4-1) – Packers aren't that good and the Giants might be for real. (4) Miami Dolphins (3-2) – Can't drop them too far until we know their QB situation. (7) Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) – Proving to be a very difficult team to judge. (12) Tennessee Titans (3-2) – 3 straight wins could be 5 with Indy and Houston next. (9) Los Angeles Rams (2-3) – Matthew Stafford leads NFL in interceptions, sacks taken. (24) New York Jets (3-2) – Big jump for the J-E-T-S who now go to Green Bay. (14) Green Bay Packers (3-2) – Lose to the Jets and all hell will break loose. (19) Arizona Cardinals (2-3) – Middle of the road in nearly every category. (20) New Orleans Saints (2-3) – Could lose next four: Bengals, Cardinals, Raiders, Ravens. (25) New England Patriots (2-3) – They field-goal'd the Lions to death. (18) Cleveland Browns (2-3) – Two wins against bad teams: Pittsburgh, Carolina. (17) Atlanta Falcons (2-3) – Three losses by a combined 11 points. Ouch. (22) Seattle Seahawks (2-3) – 84 points allowed the last two weeks. (26) Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) – Clearly talented but shoot themselves in the foot. (15) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) – A week ago everyone thought they were OK. (32) Chicago Bears (2-3) – Justin Fields inspired some faith against Minnesota. (28) Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) – Matt Ryan (11 fumbles) is going to shatter the fumble record owned by Kerry Collins and Daunte Culpepper. (27) Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) – Buffalo, Tampa, Miami, Philly. Schedule is unkind. (21) Detroit Lions (1-4) – Might get shutout again after their bye in Dallas. (23) Denver Broncos (2-3) – Broncos nation, let's ride ... to the bottom. (30) Houston Texans (1-3-1) – Want a positive? Dameon Pierce is 5th in the NFL in rushing. (29) Washington Commanders (1-4) – Bears vs. Commanders Thursday night? We have socks to fold. (31) Carolina Panthers (1-4) – Baker Mayfield's QBR is 16.6. Dead last.

