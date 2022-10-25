Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 8 power rankings

The Minnesota Vikings were off this past week so there's no movement for them in most power rankings around the country, but there may be some more clarity for the teams that everyone thought were good who are actually bad.

We're talking about the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Bucs. Nobody thought they'd be average much less awful, and certainly nobody expected the likes of the Giants and Jets to be better than the teams led by Hall of Fame quarters. But here we are, entering Week 8 with the league seemingly flipped upside down in many respects.

Here's our rankings (previous week's ranking in parenthesis):

(1) Buffalo Bills (5-1) – Expect them to embarrass the Packers on Sunday night. (2) Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) – They could be 10-0 with Pittsburgh, Houston, Washington and Indy upcoming. (3) Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) – One of only three elite teams in the NFL. (4) Minnesota Vikings (5-1) – Chance to bury the Packers this week. (5) New York Giants (6-1) – If they win this week at Seattle they can win anywhere. (6) Dallas Cowboys (5-2) – Hard to tell if they're better with Dak Prescott. (8) New York Jets (5-2) – Four straight wins including three on the road. (9) Baltimore Ravens (4-3) – Appealing matchup Thursday night at Tampa. (12) Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) – Feels like they'll be in the top five soon enough. (13) Tennessee Titans (4-2) – Definite playoff team and power of the AFC South. (7) Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) – Barely beat the Browns and Browns and then got blown out at home by Seattle. (14) Los Angeles Rams (3-3) – Brutal stretch starts Sunday versus the 'Niners. (15) Miami Dolphins (4-3) – Tua better watch out for those knee-biting Lions this week. (10) San Francisco 49ers (4-3) – Chance to stake their claim in the NFC West this week. (19) Seattle Seahawks (4-3) – Last week we asked them to beat a good team and they responded with 37 points to beat the Chargers in L.A. (22) Arizona Cardinals (3-4) – How many times will Kyler Murray tell Kliff Kingsbury to calm down against the Vikings? (17) Atlanta Falcons (3-4) – One week they're tough and the next they're awful. (11) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) – Maybe they're just not good. (16) Green Bay Packers (3-4) – Wide receivers are a must in the modern NFL. (26) Chicago Bears (3-4) – Justin Fields might be finding his groove. (18) New England Patriots (3-4) – Bill Belichick has himself a QB controversy. (21) Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) – Will they be better with a rookie QB? Probably. (23) Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) – Could see them going on a win streak to get back in the AFC playoffs conversation. (31) Washington Commanders (2-4) – They're not good but they won at Green Bay. That says more about the Packers than the Commanders. (20) New Orleans Saints (2-5) – It's unraveling in the Bayou and there's no help in sight. (24) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) – Remember when they were 2-1? (25) Cleveland Browns (2-5) – Arguably the most unlikable team in the NFL. (27) Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) – Kenny Pickett is staring down a disaster in Philly this week. (28) Detroit Lions (1-5) – Hey, at least they played some defense in Dallas. (29) Denver Broncos (2-4) – Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett are the worst thing to happen to the Broncos in ages. (30) Houston Texans (1-4-1) – Imaging life in 2023 with Bryce Young at QB. (32) Carolina Panthers (1-5) – Imaging life in 2023 with C.J. Stroud at QB.

