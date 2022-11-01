Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 9 power rankings

The question going forward is if the Vikings can join the Bills, Eagles and Chiefs as NFL juggernauts.

Another win and another week with the Vikings sticking at No. 4 in Bring Me The Sports' Week 9 NFL power rankings. Looking for the Packers? Keep scrolling.

We had a pretty decent shakeup in the back half of the top 10 after blunders by the Giants, Jets and Bengals and impressive wins by the 49ers and Seahawks.

Here's our rankings (previous week's ranking in parenthesis):

(1) Buffalo Bills (6-1) – Still can't believe they lost to the Colts. (2) Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) – The only juggernaut in the NFC right now. (3) Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) – Racing Buffalo for bragging rights in the AFC. (4) Minnesota Vikings (6-1) – TJ Hockenson trade sends message to the NFC. (6) Dallas Cowboys (6-2) – Might want to play Tony Pollard over Zeke all the time. (10) Tennessee Titans (5-2) –Five straight wins against five terrible teams. (8) Baltimore Ravens (5-3) – Check their schedule. They might win out. (13) Miami Dolphins (5-3) – Is it crazy to think they can push Buffalo in the East? (14) San Francisco 49ers (5-3) – No Deebo, no problem against the Rams. (15) Seattle Seahawks (5-3) – Nobody saw this team being this good. (5) New York Giants (6-2) – Uh oh. The Giants might be regressing to the mean. (11) Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) – With four of their next five on the road, we're about to find out how good they are. (7) New York Jets (5-3) – Everyone will buy in if they put up a fight against Buffalo. (9) Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) – Not having Ja'Mar Chase was a problem. (24) Washington Commanders (4-4) – Yet to beat a good team and yes we know they beat the Packers. (21) New England Patriots (4-4) – You never know what you'll get with this club. (17) Atlanta Falcons (4-4) – Raise your hand if you thought they'd be leading the NFC South entering Week 9. (12) Los Angeles Rams (3-4) – They've lost to the Bills, Cowboys and 49ers twice. Guessing the Rams make a run at some point. (16) Arizona Cardinals (3-5) – DeAndre Hopkins should challenge anyone who says he's not the best wide receiver in the NFL. (27) Cleveland Browns (3-5) – The killed the Bengals but they're too inconsistent to take seriously at this point. (18) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) – With the Rams and Seahawks coming up, they could be staring down a 3-7 record. (19) Green Bay Packers (3-5) – Wouldn't be shocked if they reach 10 losses before 5 wins. (30) Denver Broncos (3-5) – They're on a bye which means nobody has to hear Russell Wilson say "Broncos nation, let's ride" for about 10 days. (25) New Orleans Saints (3-5) – Good things happen when Alvin Kamara has the ball. (20) Chicago Bears (3-5) – Someone must believe because they traded for Chase Claypool. (22) Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) – Sam Ehlinger did OK in his first start... (23) Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) – Why don't they play all the time the way they do when they face the Chiefs? (26) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) – Five straight losses and the snowball is full speed ahead... (28) Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) – Mike Tomlin is finally going to have a losing season. (29) Detroit Lions (1-6) – Looking forward to the NFL Draft in Detroit... (32) Carolina Panthers (2-6) – They beat Tom Brady and gave the Falcons a run for their money. (31) Houston Texans (1-5-1) – They're in a dead sprint for the top pick in the draft.

