Which team is the best playoff matchup for the Vikings?

The Vikings have their issues, but they might get some help from the football gods.

The Minnesota Vikings left a bad taste in everyone's mouth last Sunday when they lost to the Detroit Lions. Still, the Vikings are likely to clinch the NFC North and head to the playoff as the No. 2 or 3 seed.

At 10-3, the Vikings are currently the second seed and a game ahead of the 9-4 San Francisco 49ers. With Dallas (10-3) likely to capture the fifth seed, the Vikings will face the sixth or seventh seed in the playoffs. There are a handful of teams that could occupy those spots. Let's take a look at them and how they matchup with the Vikings.

1. New York Giants

Currently, the Vikings are slated to host the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Giants were right with the Vikings as one of the surprise teams in the NFC but have since fallen off with just one win in their past six games.

The Giants have turned it up offensively in recent weeks, averaging 340 yards per game over their last five games but have struggled on defense allowing over 400 yards in their last three.

Although Daniel Jones has limited his turnovers this season, he's more of a threat with his legs than his arm, which could help a Vikings defense that allows a league-high 7.2 yards per passing attempt.

2. Washington Commanders

If the Vikings fall into the third seed or the Commanders stumble, it could be Taylor Heinicke playing his ultimate revenge game in Minneapolis.

The former camp arm took the Vikings to the limit during a 20-17 victory in Week 9 but he wasn't the main reason the Commanders kept it close.

The interior of Washington's defensive line was a big problem as Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne terrorized the Vikings in the trenches. Allen led all interior defensive linemen with six quarterback pressures in Week 9 and Ezra Cleveland allowed nine total pressures which was the most of any offensive linemen.

It took a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Commanders last time and it could have Viking fans holding their breath if they see them in the playoffs.

3. Seattle Seahawks

At 7-6, the Seahawks are the first team out if the season ended today, but they have enough to make the Vikings miserable if they were to meet in the playoffs.

Seattle ranks sixth in points scored and fifth with 6.9 yards per attempt. With D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the outside, Geno Smith has had a resurgence and could certainly take advantage of Minnesota's shaky secondary.

The Seahawks have also been fading in the last several weeks, losing three of their past four games to Tampa Bay (6-7), Las Vegas (5-8) and Carolina (5-8).

4. Detroit Lions

Of all the matchups the Vikings could have, the Lions might be the scariest. The Lions have won five of their past six games and came within a late touchdown of defeating the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

The Lions have issues defensively as they rank 31st in total yards allowed but they have an offense that can make up for it. Detroit ranks fourth in total yards and fifth in points and we haven't even discussed their history with the Vikings.

Before Sunday's thrashing in Detroit, Dan Campbell's Lions held a 14-point lead twice in a Week 3 meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium and came within a fourth-down conversion of winning the game.

The Lions have some work to do to get into the playoffs, but if they can find their way in, they'll make life difficult in the wild card round.

