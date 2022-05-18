Who wants to buy Mike Zimmer's Vikings-branded Slingshot?

Skip to main content
Mike Zimmer Foundation

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is selling a team-branded 2018 Polaris slingshot.

The Mike Zimmer Foundation announced the sale on its Instagram page, saying the 2018 Polaris Slingshot SL only has 813 miles on it and it can be had for $21,000.

The vehicle, which Zimmer bought from former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (and still features Rudolph's #82 jersey number), currently sits in Zimmer's ranch in Walton, Kentucky.

The vehicle is available to pick up or have shipped at the buyer's expense, according to the tweet. The slingshot has a purple exterior, with a Vikings logo at the front.

Anyone who is interested in purchasing the slingshot is asked to email the Mike Zimmer Foundation at mikezimmerfoundation@gmail.com.

Zimmer was fired, along with former general manager Rick Spielman, at the conclusion of last season. Through eight seasons as head coach (all with Minnesota), Zimmer put together a 72-56 record and made three playoff appearances, including a run to the NFC Championship Game in 2017.

The former coach is currently not under contract with anyone heading into the 2022 season.

