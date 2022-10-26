Who’s on the first injury report ahead of Vikings-Cardinals

There is one player on the injury report for the Minnesota Vikings while their Week 8 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, has an injury list with 14 players on it.

Jalen Nailor, a seldom-used wide receiver who plays on special teams, is the only Vikings on the injury report filed Wednesday. And even he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice as he makes his way back from a hamstring injury.

The Cardinals could be in serious trouble as the entire left side of their offensive line did not practice Wednesday, including Pro Bowl left tackle D.J. Humphries (back), left guard Max Garcia (shoulder) and center Rodney Hudson (knee).

Also missing practice were three defensive starters: cornerback Christian Matthew (hamstring), safety Jalen Thompson (calf) and outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle).

Running back James Conner, their No. 1 running back who has 200 yards in five games this season, was limited with a ribs injury. If he can't go Sunday in Minnesota, Eno Benjamin (265 yards in seven games) would get the nod.

Backup running back Darrell Williams was limited Wednesday with a knee injury.