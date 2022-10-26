Skip to main content
Who’s on the first injury report ahead of Vikings-Cardinals

Who’s on the first injury report ahead of Vikings-Cardinals

The entire left side of Arizona's offensive line missed practice Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The entire left side of Arizona's offensive line missed practice Wednesday.

There is one player on the injury report for the Minnesota Vikings while their Week 8 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, has an injury list with 14 players on it. 

Jalen Nailor, a seldom-used wide receiver who plays on special teams, is the only Vikings on the injury report filed Wednesday. And even he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice as he makes his way back from a hamstring injury. 

The Cardinals could be in serious trouble as the entire left side of their offensive line did not practice Wednesday, including Pro Bowl left tackle D.J. Humphries (back), left guard Max Garcia (shoulder) and center Rodney Hudson (knee). 

Also missing practice were three defensive starters: cornerback Christian Matthew (hamstring), safety Jalen Thompson (calf) and outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle). 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Running back James Conner, their No. 1 running back who has 200 yards in five games this season, was limited with a ribs injury. If he can't go Sunday in Minnesota, Eno Benjamin (265 yards in seven games) would get the nod. 

Backup running back Darrell Williams was limited Wednesday with a knee injury. 

Related Articles

James Conner, D.J. Humphries
MN Vikings

Who’s on the first injury report ahead of Vikings-Cardinals

By Joe Nelson
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Best lineup combinations for the Wolves through 4 games

By Joe Nelson
Oli Udoh
MN Vikings

Attorney says Oli Udoh 'committed no crime whatsoever'

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19204470
MN Vikings

Four prevailing storylines from the Vikings’ bye week

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Tanner Morgan, PJ Fleck
MN Gophers

Fleck yet to name starting QB for Rutgers game

By Joe Nelson
Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Kendrick Perkins, Matt Barnes say KAT calling out Ant is 'unacceptable'

By Joe Nelson
Marc-Andre Fleury
MN Wild

Wild shake up lines, get vintage Fleury to beat Habs

By Joe Nelson
Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 2.07.45 PM
MN Vikings

Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 8 power rankings

By Joe Nelson