Skip to main content
Why did the Vikings run it back with Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion?

Why did the Vikings run it back with Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion?

Maybe the new regime just wanted to see Mond and Mannion for themselves?

Maybe the new regime just wanted to see Mond and Mannion for themselves?

Why did the Vikings run it back this season with Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion when the end result was neither making the roster? Matthew Coller has the answer. 

Video timestamps:

  • There was evidence that neither would work: 0:28 
  • Kevin O'Connell said Mond wasn't ready to be backup QB: 1:18 
  • New regime may have just wanted to see for themselves: 1:42
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Minnesota's current QB situation features Kirk Cousins as the starter, Nick Mullens as the backup and David Blough as the third QB on the practice squad. 

Mond was claimed by the Bears and Mannion was claimed by the Seahawks. 

Related Articles

9.1 BMTN PR TCR Thumbnail QB
MN Vikings

Why did the Vikings run it back with Mond, Mannion?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Ex-Vikings coordinator allegedly referred to Zimmer as 'Satan'

By Joe Nelson
Matt Wallner
MN Twins

Twins' No. 5 prospect Matt Wallner makes St. Paul Saints history

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_18966461_168397563_lowres
MN Gophers

5 things that stood out in the Gophers' win over New Mexico State

By Joe Nelson
Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 9.15.20 PM
MN Gophers

PJ Fleck, Jerry Kill shake hands in midfield greeting

By Joe Nelson
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
MN Vikings

Division rival Bears claim ex-Vikings WR Smith-Marsette

By Joe Nelson
Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore
MN Timberwolves

Krawczynski: Report about A-Rod's finances doesn't pass smell test

By Joe Nelson
Lindsay Whalen
MN Lynx

How Whalen got Barkley as her Hall of Fame presenter

By Joe Nelson