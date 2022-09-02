Why did the Vikings run it back with Mond, Mannion?

Why did the Vikings run it back this season with Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion when the end result was neither making the roster? Matthew Coller has the answer.

Video timestamps:

There was evidence that neither would work: 0:28

Kevin O'Connell said Mond wasn't ready to be backup QB: 1:18

New regime may have just wanted to see for themselves: 1:42

Minnesota's current QB situation features Kirk Cousins as the starter, Nick Mullens as the backup and David Blough as the third QB on the practice squad.

Mond was claimed by the Bears and Mannion was claimed by the Seahawks.