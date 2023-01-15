Win Sunday and the Vikings will have to go to San Francisco

If the Vikings win Sunday's Wild Card Game against the New York Giants, they will be rewarded with a trip to San Francisco.

The 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks in ultimately comfortable fashion Saturday afternoon, though Seattle was in the game at halftime, leading 17-16.

San Francisco showed its class in the second half however, running up 25 unanswered points to canter to a 41-23 victory.

Should the Vikings win Sunday, they will have an ominous task awaiting them in the divisional round, with the 49ers looking every inch the well-oiled machine.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for over 100 yards and added a receiving touchdown, while Deebo Samuel had a huge game, including this monster touchdown.

Third-string QB Brock Purdy continues his unbeaten streak, racking up 332 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown.

The 49ers are likely to find plenty of joy against the Vikings' struggling defense. It remains to be seen whether Kirk Cousins and the offense can keep up – provided they get by the Giants first.