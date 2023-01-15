Skip to main content

Win Sunday and the Vikings will have to go to San Francisco

The 49ers overcame the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

If the Vikings win Sunday's Wild Card Game against the New York Giants, they will be rewarded with a trip to San Francisco.

The 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks in ultimately comfortable fashion Saturday afternoon, though Seattle was in the game at halftime, leading 17-16.

San Francisco showed its class in the second half however, running up 25 unanswered points to canter to a 41-23 victory.

Should the Vikings win Sunday, they will have an ominous task awaiting them in the divisional round, with the 49ers looking every inch the well-oiled machine.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for over 100 yards and added a receiving touchdown, while Deebo Samuel had a huge game, including this monster touchdown.

Third-string QB Brock Purdy continues his unbeaten streak, racking up 332 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown.

The 49ers are likely to find plenty of joy against the Vikings' struggling defense. It remains to be seen whether Kirk Cousins and the offense can keep up – provided they get by the Giants first.

