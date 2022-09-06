With Rodgers impressed, is Watson going to haunt the Vikings?

Aaron Rodgers appears to be very intrigued by his new weapon Christian Watson, the 6-foot-5 wide receiver from North Dakota State who posted historically high athletic scores at the NFL Combine.

And if Rodgers is excited about Watson, does that mean Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is sweating bullets since he gift-wrapped the 34th pick in the draft to the Packers to select Watson?

Watson missed a lot of training camp and preseason due to a minor knee surgery, but as soon as his No. 9 was on the field, Rodgers took notice.

"I might have to change Dave Bakhtiari's nickname, because this kid might be the new baby giraffe, or more like a deer because he's just prancing around and flying around on the field," Rodgers said Sept. 2 on The Pat McAfee Show.

"This dude's got incredible stride length. And really, for a man who is 6-foot-5, his speed is legit. It was nice having him. He's a different type of receiver than we've had. A guy that big with that type of stride length with that speed."

If Watson burns the Vikings on Sunday and then for years to come, it's going to headline Adofo-Mensah's legacy in Minnesota. More importantly, it would put a ton of pressure on the players Adofo-Mensah, head coach Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings took with the picks they got for No. 34.

Green Bay sent Minnesota picks 53 and 59, with the Vikings then sending 53, 77 and 192 to the Colts for pick 42, which they used to get cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. They also turned No. 59 into Ed Ingram, who is starting at right guard for the Vikings.

If Booth Jr. and Ingram are longterm starters who carry their weight, the Watson gift might not look as bad. But if Booth and Ingram bust and Watson becomes a star, that's going to haunt Minnesota.

Hypotheticals aside, Watson is a freak of nature.

According to Next Gen Stats, Watson earned a max-99 athleticism score with his NFL Combine performance. For context, it's the first time a wide receiver of his height has had a maximum score. Calvin Johnson, arguably the most physically imposing receiver in NFL history, scored a 92 at the 2007 NFL Combine.

Watson ran the 40 in 4.36 seconds, posted an 11-foot, 4-inch broad jump and 38.5-inch vertical. His hands measured 10 1/8 inches, which was tied for second largest among all receivers and tight ends at the combine.

"You guys can certainly see the physical skills, the speed and power that he possesses," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. "I think he's still got a lot to learn. We're trying to acclimate him as fast as humanly possible. We'll have a plan for him [for Sunday], and we'll kind of see where it goes."

And while all eyes are on Watson right now, don't forget that the Vikings also traded the No. 11 pick to the Detroit Lions, who turned that selection into wide receiver Jameson Williams. Who knows if that will come back to bite the Vikings.