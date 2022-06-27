Yo, Adrian! Report says Adrian Peterson could fight in boxing event

Adrian Peterson in a boxing ring? Insert your Adrian Peterson isn't afraid of contact comment wherever you'd like, but there's no way anyone who's ever said as much thought the former NFL All-Pro would be squeezing hits hands into boxing gloves and taking punches to the face.

According to TMZ, Peterson is "in talks" and it's "just a matter of time" before he's cemented to fight former Steelers and Jets running back Le'Veon Bell at YouTuber Austin McBroom's Social Gloves event in Los Angeles next month.

The event puts former athletes, celebrities and social media stars in the ring against each other. Two other fights have been announced, including former NBA player Nick Young against rapper Blue Face.

Peterson, who put together a Hall of Fame-worthy career with the Vikings, has since played for the Saints, Washington, Titans, Lions and Seahawks, though he played in only four games in 2021 and his 2022 future is unclear.