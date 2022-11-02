Za'Darius Smith's Vikings dominance leaves Packers in the mud

Smith costs the Packers $11.4M against the cap while he dominates for the Vikings.

Of all the ways Minnesota Vikings fans find to take jabs at the Green Bay Packers, none may be sweeter than the Packers taking a massive salary cap hit while watching Za'Darius Smith dominate for the Vikings.

Green Bay's decision in mid-March to cut Smith saved them $15.2 million against the cap, but it was only a slice of the $27.6 million cap hit Smith would've had if the Packers kept him. So, yeah, they saved some cash, but still have to count $11.4 million for Smith against the cap this season.

Meanwhile, the Vikings signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal and he's more than earning that money as he's returned to his 2020 all-pro form as one of the elite edge rushers in the NFL.

Smith's cap hit this season with the Vikings: $3.3 million.

Smith just earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week after racking up three sacks on Kyler Murray, and according to Pro Football Focus he's been one of the most dominant pass rushers through eight weeks.

His 37 pressures ranks fourth in the NFL, trailing only Myles Garrett (41), Micah Parson (39) and Matthew Judon (39). He and Judon are tied for the NFL lead with 8.5 sacks, though Smith has done it in one fewer game. His 24 QB hurries are second only to Garrett (30), and he leads the NFL with 13 tackles for loss.

Smith is actually blowing away his numbers through seven games in 2020, when he finished with 14 sacks en route to being named second team AP All-Pro. He had 19 pressures and six sacks through seven games that season.

In 2019 when he led the NFL with 105 pressures and had 18 sacks, he had 37 pressures and six sacks through seven games. So, yeah, it's safe to say Smith is back to form after missing most of last season following back surgery.

The difference between 2019/2020 and 2022 is that Green Bay was actually getting results for what they paid for, whereas now they're looking up at Smith and the Vikings in the NFC North standings.

