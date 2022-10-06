20-year-old Wild prospect Pavel Novak beats cancer

Minnesota Wild prospect Pavel Novak says he's beaten cancer.

"After a few months of troubles, I'm happy to share with you that I beat cancer. There is no better feeling than to be healthy again," Novak wrote in a social media post.

Novak, a 20-year-old right wing, was selected by the Wild in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild a month before he was diagnosed with cancer in June.

"I would like to say thank you to all the doctors who helped me to get over this. You're my heroes. The biggest thank you to my parents and sister who always supported me and went thru all treatment with me. It wouldn't work without you."

He announced the diagnosis June 24, saying he would "come back stronger."

The Czech Republic native scored 29 goals and had 43 assists last season for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League.

It's unclear what type of cancer Novak had.

Related: Minnesota Wild line combinations, power play units taking shape

Related: After 'dirty' hit, Wild's Baddock clocks ref with errant punch