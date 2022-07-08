Skip to main content
After Fleury's signing, is Cam Talbot set to leave the Wild?

After Fleury's signing, is Cam Talbot set to leave the Wild?

Talbot would attract plenty of trade interest.

© Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

Talbot would attract plenty of trade interest.

With Marc-Andre Fleury signing a two-year deal with the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, the future of fellow goaltender Cam Talbot is now the subject of speculation.

The Wild had hoped to keep both goalies on the team for next season, with the pair splitting games as they had done following Fleury's arrival from the Blackhawks in March.

But there are growing signs that Talbot's camp isn't entirely satisfied with the situation, with NHL insider Pierre LeBrun tweeting Friday that Talbot has been in contact with Wild GM during the later rounds of the NHL Draft.

The apparent dissatisfaction from Talbot has been confirmed by The Athletic's Michael Russo, who reported that Talbot is still unhappy that he wasn't used more in the 4-2 playoffs defeat to the St. Louis Blues, in which Fleury started 5 of the sick games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Talbot wants out, there would be no shortage of suitors willing to trade for him.

Among those who could be interested, per reports, include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, and Buffalo Sabres.

Related Articles

Cam Talbot
MN Wild

After Fleury's signing, is Cam Talbot set to leave the Wild?

By Adam Uren10 seconds ago
Jimmy Snuggerud
MN Gophers

Minnesotans Jimmy Snuggerud, Sam Rinzel selected in 1st round of NHL Draft

By Chris Schad2 hours ago
Liam Ohgren
MN Wild

Wild select Liam Ohgren, Danila Yurov in 1st round of NHL Draft

By Chris Schad14 hours ago
Logan Cooley
MN Gophers

Coyotes select Gophers commit Logan Cooley 3rd overall in NHL Draft

By Chris Schad16 hours ago
Marc-Andre Fleury
MN Wild

Wild re-sign Marc-Andre Fleury to two-year deal

By Chris Schad17 hours ago
Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman reacts to Kaprizov/Russia reports

By Chris Schad18 hours ago
Matt Wallner
MN Twins

Forest Lake's Matt Wallner, Spencer Steer to represent Twins in MLB Futures Game

By Chris Schad19 hours ago
Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Brian Murphy: Wild aren't panicking about Kaprizov, but they should be

By Brian Murphy21 hours ago