Bill Guerin says Marco Rossi could 'move up' the Wild lineup

Marco Rossi centered the Minnesota Wild's top line with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello in Thursday's preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks. At first glance, it was a night off for Ryan Hartman that opened the door in an exhibition game. But upon further review, maybe there was more to it.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin joined Anthony Lapanta and Ryan Carter on the Bally Sports North broadcast during the second period and suggested that Rossi could move up in the lineup from his current spot as the projected fourth line center.

"He's done well. He's making the most of his opportunity," said Guerin.



"I already think he has potential to move up. The biggest thing is consistency. It's probably the hardest thing for a young player to establish, but that's what we need. We need him to be, not just good, but consistently good."

Rossi scored the first goal of the game after a Chicago turnover.

Guerin's glowing review of Rossi on a night that he centered the top line doesn't mean Hartman's job is in danger. But if the top line isn't getting broken up and there's very little chance the GREEF line of Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno isn't going to change, then Guerin's words most likely put Freddy Gaudreau on notice.

Gaurdreau is projected to center the third line with Brandon Duhaime and Matt Boldy on his wings.

Speaking of Boldy, Guerin was asked if he thinks he'll become a star.

"I think he's a heck of a player. His skill level is incredible but his hockey sense is even better. He's got a gift. We really hope to see him shine this year," Guerin answered.

"I know that he's stronger. He looks bigger. I know he had a great summer and put a lot of effort into the gym, and he really needed that," Guerin continued. "He needs the extra armor to help him. He looks great."

Boldy and Rossi, both just 21 years old, were Minnesota's first-round draft picks in back-to-back years (2019 and 2020) and both appear destined for huge roles with the Wild this season and beyond – and maybe on the same line.

