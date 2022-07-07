Skip to main content
Marc-Andre Fleury's Wild future up in the air amid conflicting reports

The goalie is expected to make a decision in the next week.

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The future of Marc-Andre Fleury is the subject of intense speculation, with the Canadian legend having a series of options for his next step.

The Wild sent the Chicago Blackhawks a second-round draft pick for Fleury in March, only to fall to the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Wild GM Bill Guerin has expressed a desire to keep both Fleury and fellow goalie Cam Talbot for the next season, but there are a number of teams interested in signing him.

There were conflicting reports Thursday morning, with ESPN's Kevin Weekes initially reporting that Fleury had signed a one-year deal with Minnesota, but this was denied by TSN's Darren Dreger.

Hockey insider Pierre LeBrun says that the Wild are hoping to sign Fleury before the free agent market opens on Wednesday, and will still be in for him even if he doesn't sign before then.

LeBrun though says the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, and potentially the Pittsburgh Penguins could be in for him should he hit free agency.

This was confirmed by The Athletic's Michael Russo, who says the 37-year-old has made no decision yet but wants to sign a 1-2 year deal, and "wants to win."

