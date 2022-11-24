Skip to main content
Marcus Foligno's two goals, 3rd-period explosion leads Wild over Jets

The Wild scored three third-period goals in a 6-1 victory on Wednesday night.
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Foligno scored a pair of goals and the Minnesota Wild scored three times in the third period to lead a 6-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

After Mason Shaw scored in the first period to put the Wild on the board, Calen Addison added to the lead with a shot that deflected straight into the air off Connor Hellebuyck and into the back of the Winnipeg net.

That set the stage for Foligno, who scored off a rebound on a Matt Dumba wrister to put Minnesota ahead 3-0.

Kyle Connor put Winnipeg on the board late in the second period but the Wild pulled away in the third beginning with a power play goal from Kirill Kaprizov.

With the Wild up 4-1, Foligno scored his second goal of the night, scoring off a feed from Joel Eriksson Ek to expand the lead.

Matt Boldy added an insurance goal late in the third period and the Wild picked up their second straight victory.

The Wild will continue their seven-game homestand when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon.

