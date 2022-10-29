Former Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk retires after 11 seasons

Former Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk has announced his retirement from the NHL, and will join the NHL Network as a full-time analyst.

Dubnyk, who confirmed his retirement to the NHL Players' Association, played 11 seasons in the NHL after being selected by the Edmonton Oilers with the 14th overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft.

His tenure with the Oilers didn't pan out, however, as he spent time in the AHL and with the Arizona Coyotes before being traded to the Wild midway through the 2014-15 season.

Dubnyk's career took off in Minnesota, where he ranks second in franchise history in games played (328), wins (177), save percentage (.918) and goals against average (.2.41) among goalies with a minimum of 150 games played.

He also won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in the 2014-15 season, which is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey, and was a three-time All-Star during his six seasons with the Wild.

Dubnyk was traded to the San Jose Sharks in the summer of 2020 and made 17 starts before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche midway through that season. He did not play in the 2021-22 season.

The 36-year-old made his broadcasting debut during last year's playoffs and will now serve as a studio analyst on NHL Tonight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.