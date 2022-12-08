Kaprizov extends point streak to 13 games, but Wild fall to Flames

Rasmus Andersson scored with 4:03 to go in the third period and the Calgary Flames scored three times in the second period as the Minnesota Wild had their four-game winning streak come to an end in a 5-3 loss on Wednesday night.

The Wild entered the third period down 3-2 before Jon Merrill tied the game with his first goal of the season at 15:45 of the third period. 12 seconds later Anderson was wide open in front of the net and buried the game-winner past Marc-Andre Fleury.

It was a disappointing finish for the Wild, who got off to a fast start with two goals in the first period. Matt Dumba fired a laser from the blue line that broke the stick of Kirill Kaprizov before going into the back of the net, giving Kaprizov credit for his 17th goal of the year.

Kaprizov's goal set a pair of franchise records as it extended his point streak to 13 games and marked the seventh straight game where he scored a goal.

Mason Shaw added to the lead at 2:25 of the first period with his fourth goal of the season but the Flames quickly took the lead with three goals in the first 3:11 of the second period.

Nazem Kadri put the Flames on the board with a power play goal 16 seconds into the second period and Blake Coleman tied the game with this fifth goal of the season to tie the game at 2-2.

Tyler Toffoli scored Calgary's second power-play goal later in the period and added an empty-net goal in the third to secure the victory for the Flames.

The Wild fell to 13-10-2 with the loss and will travel to face the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.