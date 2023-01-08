Kaprizov scores and Fleury wows but Wild lose OT thriller to Sabres
It was a game of huge swings Saturday night in Buffalo and it was the home team that beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 in a thrilling overtime that featured incredible saves by both goaltenders and the game-winning goal by Victor Olofsson with 19 seconds left on the clock.
Moments before the winning goal, Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was superhuman with a trio of incredible saves, including this sprawling save when the Sabres raced at him in a two-on-one situation.
Olofsson's 14th goal of the season had the Sabres up 1-0 after one period. Minnesota responded with two goals less than four minutes apart from Brandon Duhaime and Kirill Kaprizov (his 23rd of the season) to take a 2-1 lead early in the second period.
Buffalo then turned on the jets and netted three goals in a span of 3 minutes, 25 seconds to go up 4-2 before Ryan Hartman cut the lead to 4-3 with 1:35 left in the middle period.
Read More
Then just 26 seconds in the third period Marcus Foligno scored the tying goal. And Joel Eriksson Ek scored to put the Wild up 5-4 with 12:12 left in regulation. Minnesota held that lead until Rasmus Dahlin's second goal of the night went through the legs of Marc-Andre Fleury to make it 5-5 with 2:24 to go.
Minnesota is now 22-13-3 with 47 points, just four points behind second place Winnipeg and five points behind first place Dallas in the Central Division.