Kaprizov stays red-hot as Wild top McDavid, Oilers

Kirill Kaprizov has a goal in four straight games and at least one point in 10 straight.

Kirill Kaprizov and Connor McDavid each scored but it was the Minnesota Wild coming away with a 5-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night in St. Paul.

Joel Eriksson Ek sandwiched a goal between goals from Edmonton stars Leon Draisaitl and McDavid, but the Wild took off midway through the second period when Kaprizov scored seconds into a power play followed by a goal from Freddy Gaudreau just over three minutes later.

Minnesota carried a 3-2 lead into the third period and went up 4-2 went Mats Zuccarello found Sam Steel for a 4-2 lead just over three minutes into the final frame.

With 8:12 to go, Matt Dumba's shot from the blue line was tipped by Zuccarello and through the legs of Edmonton goalie Jack Campbell for a 5-2 Wild lead. Edmonton scored with 3.7 seconds but it was already over at that point.

Kaprizov had two assists to go along with his goal. He's scored a goal in four consecutive games and has at least one point in 10 straight games. For the season, he's up 14 goals and 16 assists.

Minnesota is now 11-9-2.

Up next: Wild vs. Anaheim at 1 p.m. Saturday and then they play Sunday at 2 p.m. in Dallas.