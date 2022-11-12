Skip to main content
Marc-Andre Fleury sets NHL record in Wild's win vs. Kraken

"The Flower" has now shut out the most teams in NHL history.
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Marc-Andre Fleury set an NHL record by picking up a shutout against his 28th different team as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Seattle Kraken 1-0 on Friday night.

Fleury entered the night tied with Ed Balfour, Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur and Tomas Vokoun, who each had shutouts against 27 different teams, but "The Flower" made the difference to help the Wild earn their second straight win.

Fleury's 28 saves helped the Wild maintain a first-period lead that was given to them when Jon Merill's pass ricocheted off the boards and onto the stick of Mats Zuccarello, who buried the puck past Martin Jones to score the only goal of the night.

The rest of the night was all about Fleury who recorded the 72nd shutout of his career, which is the most among active NHL goaltenders and 12th all-time.

It was the second straight win for the Wild, who snapped the Kraken's five-game winning streak and avenged a 4-0 loss to Seattle eight days ago. Minnesota will return to the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday when they host the San Jose Sharks.

