Marc-Andre Fleury to be away from Wild until Tuesday

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be away from the team for the next two days for a personal matter, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Russo's game recap following Minnesota's 6-5 overtime loss in Buffalo Saturday night strikes a somber tone, saying Fleury has been "dealing with a difficult situation away from the ice" that will lead to him flying home to Montreal Sunday morning before rejoining the Wild in New York City on Tuesday.

It's unclear what Fleury is dealing with off the ice, but Russo intimated that the 38-year-old's "look in his eyes" on a Dec. 31 phone call before the Wild played the Blues "made clear the news was not good."

Fleury made dazzling saves in the Wild's overtime loss to the Sabres, but he was hard on himself afterward, calling the goal that tied the game 5-5 with 2:24 left in regulation a "stupid goal" that he should've blocked.

"Listen, he made, what, 12 saves before that that were absolutely phenomenal that he shouldn't have made," head coach Dean Evason said of Fleury. "One got through him. Whatever. He's such a competitive guy. He'll be mad at himself for letting it go through him, but the ones that should go in didn't because of who he is and how he competes his ass off, so there's nothing on him tonight."

Evason confirmed that Fleury will rejoin the team in New York for games Tuesday and Thursday against the Rangers and Islanders, respectively.

Minnesota hosts the St. Louis Blues Sunday at 6 p.m.