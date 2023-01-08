Skip to main content
Marc-Andre Fleury to be away from Wild until Tuesday

Marc-Andre Fleury to be away from Wild until Tuesday

Fleury is going home to Montreal to tend to a personal matter.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Fleury is going home to Montreal to tend to a personal matter.

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be away from the team for the next two days for a personal matter, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. 

Russo's game recap following Minnesota's 6-5 overtime loss in Buffalo Saturday night strikes a somber tone, saying Fleury has been "dealing with a difficult situation away from the ice" that will lead to him flying home to Montreal Sunday morning before rejoining the Wild in New York City on Tuesday. 

It's unclear what Fleury is dealing with off the ice, but Russo intimated that the 38-year-old's "look in his eyes" on a Dec. 31 phone call before the Wild played the Blues "made clear the news was not good."

Fleury made dazzling saves in the Wild's overtime loss to the Sabres, but he was hard on himself afterward, calling the goal that tied the game 5-5 with 2:24 left in regulation a "stupid goal" that he should've blocked. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Listen, he made, what, 12 saves before that that were absolutely phenomenal that he shouldn't have made," head coach Dean Evason said of Fleury. "One got through him. Whatever. He's such a competitive guy. He'll be mad at himself for letting it go through him, but the ones that should go in didn't because of who he is and how he competes his ass off, so there's nothing on him tonight."

Evason confirmed that Fleury will rejoin the team in New York for games Tuesday and Thursday against the Rangers and Islanders, respectively. 

Minnesota hosts the St. Louis Blues Sunday at 6 p.m.

Related Articles

Za'Darius Smith
MN Vikings

Vikings without multiple starters for Bears game

By Joe Nelson
Marc-Andre Fleury
MN Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury to be away from Wild until Tuesday

By Joe Nelson
Marc-Andre Fleury, Casey Mittelstadt
MN Wild

Kaprizov scores and Fleury wows but Wild lose OT thriller to Sabres

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19739263
MN Timberwolves

'I should have dunked it': On monster night, Rudy Gobert rues missed layup

By Adam Uren
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards exits game early with hip soreness

By Joe Nelson
Blake Wheeler
MN Gophers

Minnesotan Blake Wheeler played through ruptured testicle

By Joe Nelson
PieChart
MN Vikings

Can the Vikings make a playoff run this year?

By Bring Me The Sports
Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Vikings have plan for starters, backups in regular season finale

By Joe Nelson