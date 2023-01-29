Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw

Philadelphia Flyers forward Zack MacEwen is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a broken jaw during his fight against Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno on Thursday night.

It's hard to tell which punch did the damage, but Foligno landed a vicious uppercut near the end of their tilt and MacEwen fell to the ice moments later.

ESPN's cameras showed MacEwen in discomfort in the penalty box after the fight and he didn't return to the game. It turns out that he went back to Philadelphia and underwent surgery while the rest of the Flyers flew to Winnipeg for their 4-0 win over the Jets on Saturday.

Thursday night was the first time MacEwen has been pummeled by Foligno. In 2020, Foligno pummeled MacEwen when he was a member of the Vancouver Canucks.

The Foligno-MacEwen bout was one of four fights during the slugfest in St. Paul. Ryan Reaves and Nicolas Deslauriers also dropped gloves, as did Mason Shaw against Wade Allison and Brandon Duhaime against Patrick Brown.

Minnesota defeated Buffalo 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night and they now have eight days off for the All-Star break before returning to action Monday, Feb. 6 at Arizona.