Skip to main content

Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw

Zack MacEwen might want to reconsider fighting the Wild enforcer.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Philadelphia Flyers forward Zack MacEwen is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a broken jaw during his fight against Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno on Thursday night. 

It's hard to tell which punch did the damage, but Foligno landed a vicious uppercut near the end of their tilt and MacEwen fell to the ice moments later. 

ESPN's cameras showed MacEwen in discomfort in the penalty box after the fight and he didn't return to the game. It turns out that he went back to Philadelphia and underwent surgery while the rest of the Flyers flew to Winnipeg for their 4-0 win over the Jets on Saturday. 

Thursday night was the first time MacEwen has been pummeled by Foligno. In 2020, Foligno pummeled MacEwen when he was a member of the Vancouver Canucks. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Foligno-MacEwen bout was one of four fights during the slugfest in St. Paul. Ryan Reaves and Nicolas Deslauriers also dropped gloves, as did Mason Shaw against Wade Allison and Brandon Duhaime against Patrick Brown. 

Minnesota defeated Buffalo 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night and they now have eight days off for the All-Star break before returning to action Monday, Feb. 6 at Arizona. 

Related Articles

USATSI_19864822_168397563_lowres
MN Wild

Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw

By Joe Nelson
D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Wolves keep rolling on hot night from Edwards, Russell

By Joe Nelson
Bijan Robinson
MN Vikings

Why the Vikings should be locked in on Bijan Robinson

By Chris Schad
Jhoan Duran
MN Twins

Could the Twins be sitting on a lights-out bullpen in 2023?

By Chris Schad
Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Rocco Baldelli on Luis Arraez trade: 'It's really hard'

By Chris Schad
Grizzlies Timberwolves
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves 'confident' Target Center will be safe Friday night

By Joe Nelson
Mecole Hardman
MN Vikings

4 wide receivers the Vikings could sign if they cut Adam Thielen

By Joe Nelson
Joe Mauer
MN Twins

Joe Mauer to be inducted into Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame

By Joe Nelson