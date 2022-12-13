Mics catch Jordan Greenway disrespecting Darnell Nurse

Skip to main content

Mics catch Wild's Jordan Greenway disrespecting Edmonton's Darnell Nurse

Jordan Greenway clearly isn't fond of Darnell Nurse and his salary.
After the second period horn sounded in the Minnesota Wild's 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers Monday night, a hot microphone picked up Wild forward Jordan Greenway accosting Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse. 

It's difficult to hear but if you listen back enough times you can pick up Greenway telling Nurse, in a not so polite way, that Nurse doesn't earn his $9 million salary. 

"Honestly, what's it feel like? What's it feel like? You get $9 million and don't do s***," Greenway appeared to say. 

Nurse's salary is actually $12 million this season but he carries a $9.25 million cap hit, according to Cap Friendly. Among NHL defensemen, Nurse's cap hit is the seventh-highest this season, but his $12 million salary is tied with San Jose's Erik Karlsson for the most among defensive players. 

It's unclear what the beef between Greenway and Nurse was all about. Perhaps just some good trash talk between rivals, though it can't be forgotten that Nurse is one of the seven players Greenway has fought in his career, according to Hockey Fights. 

Let's take you back to that Dec. 12, 2019 fight, which coincidentally was three years ago to the day Monday. It was heckuva fight, but Nurse appeared to be the victor. 

Minnesota doesn't play Edmonton again this season, so the rivalry is on hold until next season or if the Wild and Oilers somehow meet in the Stanley Cup Final. 

