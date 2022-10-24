Wild make big changes to line combinations, defensive pairs

All four lines and three defensive pairs will look a lot different when the Minnesota Wild play Tuesday night in Canada against the Montreal Canadiens. Head coach Dean Evason said Monday that the lines that worked well last season aren't working now, so he's experimenting with new looks.

Here are the lines reported by Michael Russo during Monday's skate.

L1: Kirill Kaprizov, Freddie Gaudreau, Mats Zuccarello

L2: Marcus Foligno, Marco Rossi, Matt Boldy

L3: Brandon Duhaime, Joel Eriksson Ek, Ryan Hartman

L4: Tyson Jost, Sam Steel, Connor Dewar or Mason Shaw

Evason is pulling Ryan Hartman from centering the top line and moving him to the right side of Joel Eriksson Ek on the third line. Freddie Gaudreau is getting a shot to center Kaprizov and Zuccarello. Foligno is on the second line with rookies Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy.

Here are the defensive pairings from Monday's practice, per Russo.

D1: Jacob Middleton, Jared Spurgeon

D2: Jonas Brodin, Calen Addison

D3: Jon Merrill, Matt Dumba

Minnesota is 1-3-1 in five games to start the season.