Skip to main content
Minnesota Wild make big changes to line combinations, defensive pairs

Minnesota Wild make big changes to line combinations, defensive pairs

Freddie Gaudreau gets his chance to center the top line.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Gaudreau gets his chance to center the top line.

All four lines and three defensive pairs will look a lot different when the Minnesota Wild play Tuesday night in Canada against the Montreal Canadiens. Head coach Dean Evason said Monday that the lines that worked well last season aren't working now, so he's experimenting with new looks. 

Here are the lines reported by Michael Russo during Monday's skate.

  • L1: Kirill Kaprizov, Freddie Gaudreau, Mats Zuccarello
  • L2: Marcus Foligno, Marco Rossi, Matt Boldy
  • L3: Brandon Duhaime, Joel Eriksson Ek, Ryan Hartman
  • L4: Tyson Jost, Sam Steel, Connor Dewar or Mason Shaw

Evason is pulling Ryan Hartman from centering the top line and moving him to the right side of Joel Eriksson Ek on the third line. Freddie Gaudreau is getting a shot to center Kaprizov and Zuccarello. Foligno is on the second line with rookies Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here are the defensive pairings from Monday's practice, per Russo. 

  • D1: Jacob Middleton, Jared Spurgeon
  • D2: Jonas Brodin, Calen Addison
  • D3: Jon Merrill, Matt Dumba

Minnesota is 1-3-1 in five games to start the season. 

Related Articles

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Wild make big changes to line combinations, defensive pairs

By Joe Nelson
Logan Cooley
MN Gophers

Gophers No. 1, St. Cloud State No. 2 in men's hockey poll

By Joe Nelson
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

JJ Redick predicts Wolves' playoff seed in the West

By Joe Nelson
Oli Udoh
MN Vikings

More details released about Vikings' Oli Udoh arrest in Miami

By Joe Nelson
Jaylen Nowell
MN Timberwolves

Report: Jaylen Nowell expected to explore unrestricted free agency

By Joe Nelson
Screen Shot 2022-10-24 at 7.28.48 AM
MN Gophers

Ex-Gopher St-Juste trolls Packers with cheesehead hat

By Joe Nelson
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Wolves go berserk from 3 in fourth to cruise past Thunder

By Joe Nelson
Aaron Rodgers
MN Vikings

The Packers may be dead in the NFC North before Halloween

By Joe Nelson