Of 4 injured Wild players, Jordan Greenway closest to return

It's upper-body injuries galore for the Minnesota Wild, but it sounds like Jordan Greenway will be back from his injury before Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman and Brandon Duhaime.

On KFAN radio Thursday morning, Wild coach Dean Evason said Greenway won't play Thursday night when the Wild host the Seattle Kraken, but he could be back for next week's Tuesday-Friday road trip that'll see the Wild play the Kings, Ducks and Kraken.

"Not tonight, but Greenway's the closest. He's taking full participation in practice. He's the only one of the four that is skating," Evason said. "We're hopeful that he makes it on the road trip."

Greenway played under 3 minutes in his season debut against Vancouver before he aggravated a shoulder injury that required multiple offseason procedures and kept him out of training camp and the first three games of the regular season.

Hartman was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, having suffered a shoulder injury when he dropped the gloves in a fight with Chicago's Jarred Tinordi on Sunday. Foligno suffered an upper-body injury Saturday against Detroit, and Duhaime went down with an upper-body injury in the Wild's win over Montreal on Tuesday.

"You never want to see anybody injured. Injuries happen. We've gotta go through them. But clearly we'd like to have [Hartman] and the other three guys in our lineup as soon as possible," Evason said.

Joe Smith, who covers the Wild for The Athletic, suggested Thursday that Foligno could be in line to return during next week's road trip.

