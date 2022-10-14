Skip to main content
Rangers crush Wild in opener as Dean Evason criticizes 'awful' defense

Rangers crush Wild in opener as Dean Evason criticizes 'awful' defense

The offense was solid but the defense was as bad as it gets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The offense was solid but the defense was as bad as it gets.

All the hype entering the season and the Minnesota Wild got routed at home by the New York Rangers 7-3 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams. 

Minnesota went down 3-0 in the first period and despite peppering shots on goal they couldn't get enough by all-world goalie Igor Shesterkin to keep up with the Rangers. 

A power-play goal by Mats Zuccarello midway through the second period cut the deficit to two, but the Rangers responded and took a 4-1 lead into the third. That's when the Wild and Rangers traded punches, with both teams scoring twice in a span of 2 minutes, 2 seconds. 

Matt Boldy scored both for Minnesota in the back-and-forth period. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marc-Andre Fleury allowed seven goals for the Wild, equaling the most he's allowed in a game in his Hall of Fame career. To be fair, the defense in front of Fleury was "awful."

"Our complete defensive game was awful," said Wild coach Dean Evason. 

Related: 5 bold predictions for the 2022-23 Minnesota Wild

Related Articles

USATSI_19227742_168397563_lowres
MN Wild

Rangers crush Wild in opener; Evason criticizes 'awful' defense

By Joe Nelson
Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Wild

No help from refs as Rangers rough up Joel Eriksson Ek

By Joe Nelson
Jaylen Waddle
MN Vikings

Vikings-Dolphins Thursday injury updates: Hill, Waddle practice

By Joe Nelson
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Carlos Correa talks Twins, future on TBS

By Joe Nelson
Matt Boldy
MN Wild

5 bold predictions for the 2022-23 Minnesota Wild

By Joe Nelson
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Correa confirms he'll opt out of contract with Twins

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins mic'd up is healthy dose of wholesome

By Joe Nelson
Jaden McDaniels, Russell Westbrook
MN Timberwolves

Wolves-Lakers notes: Tempers flare between McDaniels, Westbrook

By Joe Nelson