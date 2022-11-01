Report: Injury to Wild's Ryan Hartman 'more long term'

Skip to main content
Bad news for the Minnesota Wild on the injury front as Hartman and Marcus Foligno are down and out.
© Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Foligno will not play Tuesday night because of an upper-body injury and it sounds like the Minnesota Wild will be without forward Ryan Hartman for an extended period of time. 

According Joe Smith of The Athletic, Hartman's injured "is considered more long term." Smith adds that Foligno's recovery time remains up in the air. 

Foligno was apparently injured in Minnesota's loss to the Red Wings on Saturday, followed by Hartman suffering an apparent shoulder or arm injury against the Blackhawks on Sunday. Details about each injury haven't been revealed. 

"If I say anything it'd be probably [Foligno] is ahead of [Hartman], but both won't be available for a few days anyway," head coach Dean Evason said after Tuesday's morning skate. 

"I'm not gonna put a day-to-day or week-to-week. I don't know. We just don't know. They're not going to play tonight and most likely both will not play [Thursday,]" said Evason. "To put a timeframe on it, I'm not prepared to that."

Meanwhile, forward Jordan Greenway, fighting his way back again from a shoulder injury, has skated the past two days. Evason described him as "obviously making progress."

The lines Tuesday night against Montreal are expected to feature: 

  • L1: Kirill Kaprizov, Freddy Gaudreau, Mats Zuccarello
  • L2: Mason Shaw, Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy
  • L3: Matt Boldy, Tyson Jost, Marco Rossi
  • L4: Brandon Duhaime, Sam Steel, Steven Fogarty

The Wild and Canadiens drop the puck just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

