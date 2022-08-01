Skip to main content
Report: Kirill Kaprizov returning to Minnesota from Russia this week

The star hockey player has faced several issues in getting out of Russia.

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov is expected to return to Minnesota from Russia this week, according to. report from The Athletic's Michael Russo

"Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov is safe and sound in the United States, according to multiple NHL sources. He left Russia late last week by way of Turkey, arrived over the weekend in New York City and is scheduled to fly to Minnesota on Tuesday," reports Russo.

According to multiple reports, Kaprizov was allegedly wanted in Russia regarding his military service requirements. The 25-year-old was reportedly was reportedly turned away in previous attempts to return to the U.S.

This comes after unconfirmed reports from Russia that Kaprizov is wanted by authorities for buying a fake military ID in 2017. Although his father denied the accusations and his status as as student allows him to defer his military duties, the exemption expired on June 30.

Now, with Kaprizov returning, Wild fans can let out a deep exhale.

