Wild acquires Oskar Sundqvist from Red Wings

The 28-year-old is described as a difficult player to play against.

Just minutes after news of Jordan Greenway being traded from the Minnesota Wild to the Buffalo Sabres for draft picks, the Wild acquired 28-year-old Oskar Sundqvist from the Detroit Red Wings for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Sundqvist, playing center for the Red Wings, has seven goals and 14 assists in 52 games this season. Of his seven goals, two have come on the power play.

Sundqvist is considered a depth forward who is on an expiring contract, so barring him re-signing he is a rental player for the playoff push.

Minnesota is 7-0-1 in the last eight games and in a dogfight with the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche for the top spot in the Central Division.