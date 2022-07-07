Skip to main content
Wild re-sign Marc-Andre Fleury to two-year deal

Fleury's deal holds an average annual value of $3.5 million.

The Minnesota Wild have agreed with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on a two-year deal worth $7 million.

Fleury was solid after being acquired for a second-round pick from the Chicago Blackhawks at the trade deadline.

The 37-year-old went 9-2 in 11 starts, with the Wild posting a 2.74 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage before being tabbed as the No. 1 goaltender for Minnesota's playoff series with the Blues.

Fleury started the first five games of that series, going 2-3 with a 3.04 goals against average before being replaced by Cam Talbot.

