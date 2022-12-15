Ryan Reaves sets the tone for Wild's win over Red Wings

Skip to main content
From bone-crushing hits to a fight, the Wild enforcer had a night against Detroit.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

From bone-crushing hits to a fight, the Wild enforcer had a night against Detroit.

Minnesota Wild enforcer Ryan Reaves set the tone on Wednesday night, issuing a bone-jarring hit and winning a second-period fight to set the tone during a 4-1 victory over the Red Wings.

Reaves's night started early as he delivered a bone-crushing hit to Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek just over three minutes into the game.

Any intimidation factor must have worked as the Red Wings were limited to just two shots in the first period and neither of them came after Reaves's hit. Reaves struck again in the second period with another thunderous hit along the boards, prompting Ben Chiarot to throw a punch and ultimately get sent to the ice for his troubles.

With Reaves hitting anything that moved, the Wild took advantage, getting on the board with Frederick Gadreau's power play goal in the first period and a goal from Matt Dumba in the second period. 

The Red Wings got back into the game with a second-period goal from Elmer Soderblom, but Mats Zuccarello scored from one knee 16 seconds later to put Minnesota up 3-1.

Gaudreau scored his second goal of the night on an empty netter in the third period and the Wild picked up their third straight win. Minnesota will continue its four-game homestand when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

