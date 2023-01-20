Skip to main content

Scary play as Wild's Brandon Duhaime is checked head-first into boards

It happened in the third period of Minnesota's 5-2 loss to Carolina Thursday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brandon Duhaime was fortunate to avoid a serious injury when he was checked from behind and crashed head-first into the boards during the third period of the hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night. 

It happened with the Wild trailing 5-2 with 8:27 left in regulation. Andrei Svechnikov, the 22-year-old Carolina forward, cross-checked Duhaime in the back of his neck and caused Duhaime to crash head-first into the boards. 

After a lengthy review, the referees assessed Svechnikov with a 5-minute major and a game misconduct. He was ejected and the Wild went on a 5-minute power play, though they failed to score with the advantage and the Hurricanes held tight for the 5-2 victory. 

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild. It was Kaprizov's 26th goal of the season and Boldy's 13th and first since signing a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with Minnesota earlier this week. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 8.45.16 PM
MN Wild

Scary play as Wild's Duhaime is checked head-first into boards

By Joe Nelson
Ed Donatell
MN Vikings

Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell

By Joe Nelson
Patrick Peterson
MN Vikings

Patrick Peterson explains his reaction to Kirk Cousins throwing short

By Joe Nelson
Ben Johnson
MN Gophers

The Gophers appear to be building something special for next season

By Chris Schad
Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Can Adam Thielen still help the Vikings?

By Chris Schad
Nikola Jokic, Naz Reid
MN Timberwolves

Camera angle proves Nikola Jokic elbowed Naz Reid in the face

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19797491
MN Vikings

SKOL Searching: Was that the Vikings’ best shot at a Super Bowl?

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider
Matt Dumba
MN Wild

Benched: Wild make Matt Dumba a healthy scratch against Carolina

By Joe Nelson