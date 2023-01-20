Scary play as Wild's Duhaime is checked head-first into boards

It happened in the third period of Minnesota's 5-2 loss to Carolina Thursday night.

Brandon Duhaime was fortunate to avoid a serious injury when he was checked from behind and crashed head-first into the boards during the third period of the hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night.

It happened with the Wild trailing 5-2 with 8:27 left in regulation. Andrei Svechnikov, the 22-year-old Carolina forward, cross-checked Duhaime in the back of his neck and caused Duhaime to crash head-first into the boards.

After a lengthy review, the referees assessed Svechnikov with a 5-minute major and a game misconduct. He was ejected and the Wild went on a 5-minute power play, though they failed to score with the advantage and the Hurricanes held tight for the 5-2 victory.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild. It was Kaprizov's 26th goal of the season and Boldy's 13th and first since signing a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with Minnesota earlier this week.