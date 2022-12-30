Skip to main content
Stars topple Wild in St. Paul; Kaprizov scores great goal

Stars topple Wild in St. Paul; Kaprizov scores great goal

The Wild couldn't handle a relentless Dallas attack.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Wild couldn't handle a relentless Dallas attack.

Marc-Andre Fleury put on a show but it wasn't enough to boost the Minnesota Wild to a win over the Dallas Stars Thursday night. Dallas outshot the Wild 43-25 and skated away with a 4-1 win in St. Paul. 

The first three Dallas goals were tipped in front of the night, two of them bouncing wildly off the ice and by Fleury, who had very little chance to stop any of the Stars' goals. Despite allowing three (two on the power play), Fleury was outstanding. 

The fourth goal was flipped into an empty net by Tyler Seguin late in the third period. 

On the other end of the rink, the Wild dinged the posts numerous times, including on a third-period power play when Jordan Greenway hit the post square on a tremendous scoring chance in front of the net. 

Just minutes later, with Dallas on a power play and leading 2-1, Jamie Benn scored to make it a 3-1 game with under six minutes to play. That was the dagger. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Minnesota's lone goal was a thing of beauty by Kirill Kaprizov, who shot from inside the end line and bounced the puck off Jake Oettinger and into the net for a goal in the first period. 

It was Kaprizov's 20th goal in 34 games this season. He had 14 goals through 34 games last season when he finished with 47 goals and a franchise record 108 points. 

Dallas was 2-of-3 on the power play, outshot Minnesota by 18 and won 44 of 63 faceoffs to keep constant pressure on the Wild defense. It was the Wild's worst performance on faceoffs this season.

That dominant performance is why the Stars lead the Central Division with 50 points, eight points in front of the third-place Wild. 

Up next: Wild vs. St. Louis Blues on New Year's Eve. 

Related Articles

Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild Stars
MN Wild

Stars topple Wild in St. Paul; Kaprizov scores great goal

By Joe Nelson
Jaire Alexander
MN Vikings

Jaire Alexander: Justin Jefferson torching Packers was a 'fluke'

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19679717
MN Vikings

Aaron Rodgers returns to practice, Christian Watson still out

By Jonathan Harrison
Gophers, Pinstripe Bowl
MN Gophers

Gophers top Syracuse for 6th straight bowl victory

By Joe Nelson
Athan Kaliakmanis
MN Gophers

Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis injured in Pinstripe Bowl

By Joe Nelson
Aaron Rodgers
MN Vikings

Vikings staring down rare chance to bury Packers

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19678322
MN Vikings

SKOL Searching: Hackett, O'Connell epitomize randomness in head coach hiring

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider
Zion Williamson, Rudy Gobert
MN Timberwolves

'He's playing football': D'Lo says Wolves 'can't touch' Zion Williamson

By Joe Nelson