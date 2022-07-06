Unconfirmed reports from Russia spark speculation about Kirill Kaprizov

The immediate future of the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov is currently the subject of speculation after unconfirmed reports from Russia suggest he is wanted by authorities investigating military service evasion.

The reports were published on Wednesday and quickly spread on social media, suggesting that the Wild star could be caught up in an investigation that has seen a man arrested for allegedly selling fraudulent military IDs to hockey players.

The Associated Press reported this past week that Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov was picked up in Russia as he prepared to depart for the U.S., with his agent saying he is now stationed at a remote military base in northern Russia. Local reports in Russia suggest he was arrested for allegedly trying to evade military service.

There is no official confirmation however that Kaprizov is wanted. Reports from Russian media are being treated with skepticism given the nation's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which in turn has seen the Vladimir Putin regime escalate its propaganda efforts domestically.

A report from the Sport-Express in Russia alleges that Kaprizov bought a military ID in 2017 – something his father denies, and also claims that Kaprizov had returned to the U.S. following Fetodov's apparent detainment.

The Sport-Express cites the source of these allegations as being the SHOT Telegram subscription service in Russia, and acknowledges that the claims being made by the organization "needs serious verification," with no official comments received by state authorities.

The Athletic's Minnesota Wild reporter Michael Russo has debunked the claim that Kaprizov has returned, citing a Wild source who says that Kaprizov is not currently in the United States.

Bring Me The News has reached out for further information from the Wild, but the team has not yet issued any official statement.

There had been concerns raised at the start of the hockey off-season about the future status of Russian players given the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Russo and Dan Robson reported for The Athletic last week that Wild GM Bill Guerin had asked Kaprizov if he would stay in the U.S., but Kaprizov wanted to return as he hadn't seen much of his family or friends the past year.