Watch: Haymakers fly as Wild, Flyers fight 3 times in 15 seconds

The first of three fights was a grueling battle between NHL heavyweights Ryan Reaves and Nicolas Deslauriers.

Three fights in 15 seconds scarred an ugly first period between the Minnesota Wild and Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night in St. Paul.

The first fight was a heavyweight bout between Wild enforcer Ryan Reaves and Philly bruiser Nicolas Deslauriers, two of the most feared big men in the NHL. Both stayed on their feet for more than 40 seconds, and while it was tough to tell who won the bare-knuckles brawl it was probably Reaves who delivered more hard right hands.

We counted 18 punches thrown by Reaves.

Just seconds later Mason Shaw was involved in a quick fight with Philadelphia's Wade Allison, and then the next puck drop resulted in Marcus Foligno and Zack MacEwen pummeling each other. A total of 15 seconds ticked off the game clock between the three fights.

The fourth fight of the game happened just 2 minutes, 45 seconds into the second period when Minnesota's Brandon Duhaime fought Philly's Patrick Brown.