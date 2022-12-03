Watch: Ryan Reaves reading Wild lineup is super intense

The enforcer arrived at the Wild last month following a trade from Rangers.

He's been in Minnesota for less than two weeks, but Ryan Reaves' impact on the Wild locker room is becoming obvious.

Ahead of Saturday's home game against the Anaheim Ducks, Reaves – who the Wild scooped up in a trade with the Rangers on Nov. 23 – was given the task of reading out the starting lineup.

The enforcer didn't shrink from his task, giving a booming and super intense readout to the amusement of his Wild teammates.

It must have had an effect, with the Wild running out 5-4 winners in a shootout with the Ducks.

Check it out: