Skip to main content

Watch: Ryan Reaves reading Wild lineup is super intense

The enforcer arrived at the Wild last month following a trade from Rangers.

He's been in Minnesota for less than two weeks, but Ryan Reaves' impact on the Wild locker room is becoming obvious.

Ahead of Saturday's home game against the Anaheim Ducks, Reaves – who the Wild scooped up in a trade with the Rangers on Nov. 23 – was given the task of reading out the starting lineup.

The enforcer didn't shrink from his task, giving a booming and super intense readout to the amusement of his Wild teammates.

It must have had an effect, with the Wild running out 5-4 winners in a shootout with the Ducks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Check it out: 

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022-12-03 at 4.18.54 PM
MN Wild

Watch: Ryan Reaves reading Wild lineup is super intense

By Bring Me The Sports
Ryan Reaves
MN Wild

Kaprizov's late goal fuels Wild to shootout win over Ducks

By Joe Nelson
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings-Jets: 5 things you can count on

By Chris Schad
Ryan Hartman
MN Wild

Here's the latest on Ryan Hartman's potential return

By Chris Schad
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Report: Twins to make 'strong push' to re-sign Carlos Correa

By Chris Schad
Christian Darrisaw
MN Vikings

Here are the final Vikings, Jets injury reports

By Joe Nelson
Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

SI's Howard Beck: Wolves should trade KAT for a ransom

By Joe Nelson
Athan Kaliakmanis
MN Gophers

Most projections put Gophers at Yankee Stadium for bowl game

By Joe Nelson