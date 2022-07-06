Wild release 2022-23 regular season schedule

The Minnesota Wild released their schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday afternoon and will open the year on Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers.

The Wild will open the season at home for the first time since 2014-15 and host a Rangers team that went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals last year.

The opener will give way to an eventful opening month that will see Stanley Cup Champions the Colorado Avalanche visit on Oct. 17 and a season-long, five-game road trip that begins in Boston on Oct. 22 and concludes on Oct. 30 in Milwaukee.

The 82-game schedule will feature 26 games against Central Division opponents, 24 against the Pacific Division and a home-and-home with each team in the Eastern Conference.

Minnesota will conclude the regular season with a trip to visit the Nashville Predators on April 13.

See the full schedule here.