Wild think Toronto goalie Matt Murray intentionally dislodged net

Matt Murray stopped 25 shots and came up with an incredible save on Kirill Kaprizov in the final seconds of a 4-3 Toronto win over the Wild on Friday, but was the victory as pure as the score sheet suggests?

The net was dislodged three times by Murray, who was never bumped or pushed into the net. The Wild believe he was knocking the net off its moorings intentionally when the Wild were applying pressure. Here's a clip showing all three incidents.

Asked if he was frustrated that the Maple Leafs weren't penalized for Murray's actions, Wild coach Dean Evason said "100 percent" while adding that Wild goalie coach Frédéric Chabot said "it's a trend" with Murray.

"You can't knock the net off three times and not get anything out of it. It doesn't make any sense. We have offensive time in there and sustained time. We could get more opportunities and all of a sudden it stalled out and momentum's gone and whatever. I don't understand it. I don't," Evason said.

"You don't want to yell at the refs all the time, but it didn't make any sense how a goaltender could knock it off three times and there's no repercussion."

As Michael Russo reported, one time Murray moved the net it ruined a scoring chance for Minnesota and another happened when the Wild were "buzzing for 66 seconds."