Skip to main content
Wild top Senators for 11th win in 14 games; Kaprizov joins elite group

Wild top Senators for 11th win in 14 games; Kaprizov joins elite group

Kirill Kaprizov is an an elite group with Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Kirill Kaprizov is an an elite group with Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to its 11th win in its last 14 games, posting a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Sunday afternoon in St. Paul. 

Kaprizov scored his 19th goal of the season midway through the first period and later had the secondary assist on Mats Zuccarello's goal and the primary assist on Jared Spurgeon's goal. Minnesota led 3-2 before Freddy Gaudreau's empty-netter put the Senators down for good. 

"For the most part we played really well," head coach Dean Evason said. "We got off to a little bit of a shaky start the first five minutes but after that we rolled through the first and second period and we liked a lot of the stuff we did today."

Kaprizov became the fourth-fastest player to reach 200 career points since 2000-01. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  1. Sidney Crosby (142 games)
  2. Alex Ovechkin (145 games)
  3. Evgeni Malkin (166 games)
  4. Kirill Kaprizov (167 games)

One month ago, after a loss on Nov. 17, the Wild was 7-8-2. They're now 18-11-2, riding a five-game win streak and winners in 10 of 13 games. With 38 points, they're just three points behind second place Winnipeg and four points behind first place Dallas in the Central Division. 

The surge has ben fueled by much better play at home. The Wild started the season 2-5-1 on home ice but is now 11-6-1 at the Xcel Energy Center. 

"Our team wasn't as good as we are right now," Evason said when asked about the improved play in St. Paul. "Home or road we weren't very good at the start, but certainly this crowd, the energy that they are giving us, and again it's exciting to play here and it's nice to play well in front of them and obviously give them some wins."

Up next: Wild at Anaheim Ducks, Wednesday at 9 p.m. Central Time

Related Articles

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild top Senators for 11th win in 14 games; Kaprizov joins elite group

By Joe Nelson
Screen Shot 2022-12-18 at 1.48.30 PM
MN Vikings

Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win

By Bring Me The Sports
Screen Shot 2022-12-18 at 9.43.21 AM
MN Vikings

Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts

By Bring Me The Sports
USATSI_19641740_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Another Minneapolis Miracle: Vikings had a 0.69% chance to beat Colts

By Adam Uren
Screen Shot 2022-12-18 at 7.09.52 AM
MN Vikings

Referees explain decisions that cost Vikings 2 defensive TDs v. Colts

By Adam Uren
Vikings-Colts
MN Vikings

Half-time takes from Vikings-Colts game that aged ... poorly

By Adam Uren
Screen Shot 2022-12-17 at 8.55.29 PM
MN Vikings

Watch: The moment Pat McAfee finds out the Vikings-Colts result

By Bring Me The Sports
Kirk Cousins, KJ Osborn
MN Vikings

A look at the race for the No. 2 seed between Vikings, 49ers

By Joe Nelson