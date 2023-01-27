Fight-fest ends as Zuccarello nutmegs Flyers on OT winner

Skip to main content

Wild's Mats Zuccarello nutmegs Flyers for game-winning goal in overtime

That was a nasty move by the Wild forward.
Mats Zuccarello put on a show with a dazzling game-winning goal to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night in St. Paul. 

The game-winner was a thing of beauty as Zuccarello slid a puck between Travis Konecky's legs and then flipped the puck by Carter Hart to send the State of Hockey home with a victory to snap a three-game losing streak. 

"I honestly don't know what I was thinking," Zuccarello said on ESPN after the win. 

Tony DeAngelo went top shelf seconds after the Flyers pulled their goalie and he scored with 1:28 left in the third period to tie the Wild 2-2, sending what was a slugfest of a game to overtime. 

Matt Boldy, just over a week after signing a $49 million contract extension, scored both goals for Minnesota. He's scored four goals in the last three games, answering general manager Bill Guerin's call for him to shoot the puck more often. 

The game was a brawl. Literally. 

There were four fights in the game, including three within 15 seconds of game clock midway through the first period. It started when two of the elite enforcers in the league squared off: Ryan Reaves against Nicolas Deslauriers. 

Mason Shaw and Marcus Foligno followed with fights of their own – and Brandon Duhaime dropped the gloves within the first three minutes of the second period. 

