Skip to main content
Wild's Ryan Hartman injured in fight; Marcus Foligno has upper-body injury

Wild's Ryan Hartman injured in fight; Marcus Foligno has upper-body injury

Hartman dropped to the ice with an apparent shoulder or arm injury.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Hartman dropped to the ice with an apparent shoulder or arm injury.

Injury concerns are mounting for the Minnesota Wild as they were without Marcus Foligno to start Sunday's game in Chicago and then Ryan Hartman left after suffering an apparent shoulder injury during a fight in the second period. 

Hartman, who assisted on Matt Boldy's goal in the first period, got into a scrap with Chicago's Jarred Tinordi. The fight was brief, with Hartman throwing an errant punch , grabbing Tinordi's jersey and then falling to the ice. He got up quickly and went straight to the locker room. 

Hartman dropped the gloves after Tinordi tripped Joel Eriksson Ek, with the trip leaving Eriksson Ek also shaken up. 

Minnesota was already without Foligno, who must've been injured in Minnesota's loss at Detroit on Saturday. Foligno played just shy of 15 minutes against the Red Wings, which is a normal night for him. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Got an upper-body injury that we'll evaluate. I don't have any more details than that," Wild coach Dean Evason said before Sunday's game. 

With Jordan Greenway currently on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, the ailments are starting to pile up for a Minnesota team that has started 3-4-1. 

Related Articles

Ryan Hartman
MN Wild

Hartman hurt in fight; Foligno out with upper-body injury

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19331515_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Arizona

By Joe Nelson
Greg Joseph
MN Vikings

Greg Joseph is going down a dangerous Vikings kicker road

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19330536_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Vikings defense saves the day in win over Cardinals

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19222998_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Vikings healthy, Arizona down 5 starters in Minnesota

By Joe Nelson
Kyler Murray
MN Vikings

Vikings-Cardinals: 5 things you can count on

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19289040_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

NFLytics: Should we have seen Geno Smith's rise coming?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Screen Shot 2022-10-29 at 8.29.56 PM
MN Wild

Wild lose in Detroit; Dumba shot hits Luff in the face

By Joe Nelson