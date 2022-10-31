Hartman hurt in fight; Foligno out with upper-body injury

Injury concerns are mounting for the Minnesota Wild as they were without Marcus Foligno to start Sunday's game in Chicago and then Ryan Hartman left after suffering an apparent shoulder injury during a fight in the second period.

Hartman, who assisted on Matt Boldy's goal in the first period, got into a scrap with Chicago's Jarred Tinordi. The fight was brief, with Hartman throwing an errant punch , grabbing Tinordi's jersey and then falling to the ice. He got up quickly and went straight to the locker room.

Hartman dropped the gloves after Tinordi tripped Joel Eriksson Ek, with the trip leaving Eriksson Ek also shaken up.

Minnesota was already without Foligno, who must've been injured in Minnesota's loss at Detroit on Saturday. Foligno played just shy of 15 minutes against the Red Wings, which is a normal night for him.

"Got an upper-body injury that we'll evaluate. I don't have any more details than that," Wild coach Dean Evason said before Sunday's game.

With Jordan Greenway currently on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, the ailments are starting to pile up for a Minnesota team that has started 3-4-1.