College Football HQ

College football bowl game odds, point spreads for 2024-25

Your updated look at the point spreads and betting lines for the 2024-25 college football schedule of bowl games.

James Parks

College football 2024 bowl game odds, lines
College football 2024 bowl game odds, lines / USA Today Sports | IMAGN

It’s the most wonderful time of year once again, not just with Christmas around the corner, but also with a full schedule of college football bowl games for us to watch. And bet on.

It all starts this week and ends in the middle of January with the College Football Playoff deciding its first-ever 12-team national championship race.

Here’s your look at where things stand on the sports books ahead of Bowl Season, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which are subject to change.

Going Bowling: The 2024 College Football Bowl Schedule

College football 2024 bowl game odds, lines

College Football Playoff games

First-Round: Notre Dame (-7.5) vs. Indiana

First-Round: Penn State (-8.5) vs. SMU

First-Round: Texas (-11.5) vs. Clemson

First-Round: Ohio State (-7.5) vs. Tennessee

-

The other 2024 bowl games

Celebration Bowl: Jackson State (-1.5) vs. South Carolina State

Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama (7.5) vs. Western Michigan

Frisco Bowl: Memphis (-2.5) vs. West Virginia

Boca Raton Bowl: James Madison (-7.5) vs. Western Kentucky

LA Bowl: Cal (-2.5) vs. UNLV

New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern (-6.5) vs. Sam Houston State

Cure Bowl: Ohio (-2.5) vs. Jacksonville State

Gasparilla Bowl: Florida (-12.5) vs. Tulane

Myrtle Beach Bowl: UTSA (-7.5) vs. Coastal Carolina

Idaho Potato Bowl: Northern Illinois (-2.5) vs. Fresno State

Hawai’i Bowl: San Jose State (-2.5) vs. USF

Sports Bowl: Pittsburgh (-8.5) vs. Toledo

Rate Bowl: Kansas State (-6.5) vs. Rutgers

Armed Forces Bowl: Oklahoma (-8.5) vs. Navy

Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech (-2.5) vs. Vanderbilt

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas (-2.5) vs. Texas Tech

Holiday Bowl: Syracuse (-6.5) vs. Washington State

Las Vegas Bowl: Texas A&M (-3.5) vs. USC

Fenway Bowl: North Carolina (-4.5) vs. UConn

Pinstripe Bowl: Nebraska (-2.5) vs. Boston College

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Miami (-3.5) vs. Iowa State

New Mexico Bowl: TCU (-12.5) vs. Louisiana

Arizona Bowl: Miami Ohio (-2.5) vs. Colorado State

Military Bowl: NC State (-5.5) vs. East Carolina

Alamo Bowl: Colorado (-2.5) vs. BYU

Independence Bowl: Army (-13.5) vs. Marshall

Music City Bowl: Missouri (-3.5) vs. Iowa

Sun Bowl: Louisville (-4.5) vs. Washington

Citrus Bowl: South Carolina (-10.5) vs. Illinois

Texas Bowl: LSU (-1.5) vs. Baylor

Gator Bowl: Ole Miss (-14.5) vs. Duke

First Responder Bowl: Texas State (-9.5) vs. North Texas

Mayo Bowl: Minnesota (-5.5) vs. Virginia Tech

Bahamas Bowl: Liberty (-2.5) vs. Buffalo

-

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Betting