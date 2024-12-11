College football bowl game odds, point spreads for 2024-25
It’s the most wonderful time of year once again, not just with Christmas around the corner, but also with a full schedule of college football bowl games for us to watch. And bet on.
It all starts this week and ends in the middle of January with the College Football Playoff deciding its first-ever 12-team national championship race.
Here’s your look at where things stand on the sports books ahead of Bowl Season, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which are subject to change.
Going Bowling: The 2024 College Football Bowl Schedule
College football 2024 bowl game odds, lines
College Football Playoff games
First-Round: Notre Dame (-7.5) vs. Indiana
First-Round: Penn State (-8.5) vs. SMU
First-Round: Texas (-11.5) vs. Clemson
First-Round: Ohio State (-7.5) vs. Tennessee
The other 2024 bowl games
Celebration Bowl: Jackson State (-1.5) vs. South Carolina State
Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama (7.5) vs. Western Michigan
Frisco Bowl: Memphis (-2.5) vs. West Virginia
Boca Raton Bowl: James Madison (-7.5) vs. Western Kentucky
LA Bowl: Cal (-2.5) vs. UNLV
New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern (-6.5) vs. Sam Houston State
Cure Bowl: Ohio (-2.5) vs. Jacksonville State
Gasparilla Bowl: Florida (-12.5) vs. Tulane
Myrtle Beach Bowl: UTSA (-7.5) vs. Coastal Carolina
Idaho Potato Bowl: Northern Illinois (-2.5) vs. Fresno State
Hawai’i Bowl: San Jose State (-2.5) vs. USF
Sports Bowl: Pittsburgh (-8.5) vs. Toledo
Rate Bowl: Kansas State (-6.5) vs. Rutgers
Armed Forces Bowl: Oklahoma (-8.5) vs. Navy
Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech (-2.5) vs. Vanderbilt
Liberty Bowl: Arkansas (-2.5) vs. Texas Tech
Holiday Bowl: Syracuse (-6.5) vs. Washington State
Las Vegas Bowl: Texas A&M (-3.5) vs. USC
Fenway Bowl: North Carolina (-4.5) vs. UConn
Pinstripe Bowl: Nebraska (-2.5) vs. Boston College
Pop-Tarts Bowl: Miami (-3.5) vs. Iowa State
New Mexico Bowl: TCU (-12.5) vs. Louisiana
Arizona Bowl: Miami Ohio (-2.5) vs. Colorado State
Military Bowl: NC State (-5.5) vs. East Carolina
Alamo Bowl: Colorado (-2.5) vs. BYU
Independence Bowl: Army (-13.5) vs. Marshall
Music City Bowl: Missouri (-3.5) vs. Iowa
Sun Bowl: Louisville (-4.5) vs. Washington
Citrus Bowl: South Carolina (-10.5) vs. Illinois
Texas Bowl: LSU (-1.5) vs. Baylor
Gator Bowl: Ole Miss (-14.5) vs. Duke
First Responder Bowl: Texas State (-9.5) vs. North Texas
Mayo Bowl: Minnesota (-5.5) vs. Virginia Tech
Bahamas Bowl: Liberty (-2.5) vs. Buffalo
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
