Georgia vs. Clemson odds, spread, schedule: Week 1 college football betting picks
Week 1 of a historic 2024 college football season gets underway on Saturday with a marquee SEC vs. ACC game to help kick things off, with national title favorite No. 1 Georgia squaring off against No. 14 Clemson in a crucial early-season test for a pair of College Football Playoff hopefuls.
Georgia missed out on the playoff after a surprise loss in the SEC Championship Game that spoiled its undefeated season a year ago, but returns the bulk of a talented roster with experience on both sides of the ball and several high-profile transfer additions.
Despite some notable losses, Clemson should once again field one of college football's better defensive front seven rotations, a unit that will keep the team in the playoff hunt, but there are still questions around whether Garrett Riley can bring this offense back to prominence.
Here is the latest betting intel for the Clemson vs. Georgia matchup in Week 1, with updated game odds and lines for the season opener from Atlanta.
Clemson vs. Georgia football game odds, lines
Lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia: -13.5 (-110)
Clemson: +13.5 (-110)
Georgia: -550 to win
Clemson: +400 to win
Over 49.5 points: -105
Under 49.5 points: -115
FPI pick: Georgia 82.1% | Clem 17.9%
Georgia vs. Clemson betting trends
+ The total has gone under in 4 of Georgia's last 6 overall games
+ Clemson is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 overall games
+ Georgia has hit the 1st half game total under in 3 of its last 11 games
+ Clemson is 4-2 against the spread in its last 6 games on a Saturday
+ Georgia is 4-2 against the spread in its last games against Clemson
+ Clemson is 13-5 straight-up in its last 18 games against SEC opposition
+ Georgia is 8-0 overall in its last 8 games against ACC competition
Spread consensus pick
Georgia: 49 percent of wagers are predicting the Bulldogs will win the game and cover the spread.
Clemson: 51 percent of bettors are projecting that the Tigers will win the game or keep it within the 13.5 point spread in the Week 1 opener.
Georgia vs. Clemson game schedule
When: Sat., Aug. 31
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (46)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
Read more: AP top 25 rankings for Week 1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams