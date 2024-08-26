College Football HQ

Georgia vs. Clemson odds, spread, schedule: Week 1 college football betting picks

The latest betting intel for Clemson vs. Georgia in this big Week 1 college football game.

James Parks

Clemson vs. Georgia odds and lines as Week 1 college football games get underway.
Clemson vs. Georgia odds and lines as Week 1 college football games get underway. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Week 1 of a historic 2024 college football season gets underway on Saturday with a marquee SEC vs. ACC game to help kick things off, with national title favorite No. 1 Georgia squaring off against No. 14 Clemson in a crucial early-season test for a pair of College Football Playoff hopefuls.

Georgia missed out on the playoff after a surprise loss in the SEC Championship Game that spoiled its undefeated season a year ago, but returns the bulk of a talented roster with experience on both sides of the ball and several high-profile transfer additions.

Despite some notable losses, Clemson should once again field one of college football's better defensive front seven rotations, a unit that will keep the team in the playoff hunt, but there are still questions around whether Garrett Riley can bring this offense back to prominence.

Here is the latest betting intel for the Clemson vs. Georgia matchup in Week 1, with updated game odds and lines for the season opener from Atlanta.

Clemson vs. Georgia football game odds, lines

Lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Georgia: -13.5 (-110)
Clemson: +13.5 (-110)

Georgia: -550 to win
Clemson: +400 to win

Over 49.5 points: -105
Under 49.5 points: -115

FPI pick: Georgia 82.1% | Clem 17.9%

Georgia vs. Clemson betting trends

+ The total has gone under in 4 of Georgia's last 6 overall games

+ Clemson is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 overall games

+ Georgia has hit the 1st half game total under in 3 of its last 11 games

+ Clemson is 4-2 against the spread in its last 6 games on a Saturday

+ Georgia is 4-2 against the spread in its last games against Clemson

+ Clemson is 13-5 straight-up in its last 18 games against SEC opposition

+ Georgia is 8-0 overall in its last 8 games against ACC competition

Spread consensus pick

Georgia: 49 percent of wagers are predicting the Bulldogs will win the game and cover the spread.

Clemson: 51 percent of bettors are projecting that the Tigers will win the game or keep it within the 13.5 point spread in the Week 1 opener.

Georgia vs. Clemson game schedule

When: Sat., Aug. 31
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network

AP top 25 college football rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (46)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

Read more: AP top 25 rankings for Week 1

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Betting